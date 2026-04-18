What To Do If You Find A Paper Wasp Nest Near Your Home

Wasps are essential pollinators, but you likely don't want them near your home. However, treatment depends on the species of wasp and where the nest is, so identifying types of wasp nests is crucial. You may have an idea of what to do if you find a ground wasp nest in your yard, but what if a paper wasp (Polistes spp.) starts building a nest near your home? You can identify a paper wasp nest by its open structure and somewhat curved shape. Paper wasps often build nests near houses or other structures because they offer shelter, so you may spot them under overhangs or on porch roofs.

If the nest is in a place where you can observe it, you might be interested in trying to identify the type of paper wasp living in it, as some are native while others aren't. For example, the European paper wasp (Polistes dominula) is invasive in the U.S. and closely resembles a yellow jacket, while the Northern paper wasp (Polistes fuscatus) is native to the U.S. and is generally darker in color. If the wasps are native and the nest is somewhere out of the way, consider leaving them alone.

However, there are some cases when it's better to remove the nest or even kill the wasps entirely. If you can identify the wasps as an invasive species, then there's no reason to keep it around. Even if you can't identify the wasps, you'll still likely want to clear them out if the nest is in a highly trafficked area or if you or someone close to you is allergic to wasps. In these cases, the wasps are more likely to be a hazard and removing the nest or killing the wasps may be the safer option for you.