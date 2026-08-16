Out With Asphalt Driveways: A Cheaper, Crack-Proof Alternative
Asphalt is one of the cheapest ways to pave a driveway, which explains why it is such a common sight in front of residential homes. But if you have asphalt, you will have cracks, as this surface is notorious for breaking apart over time (potholes on the highway, anyone?). To keep your asphalt driveway looking neat, you'll face constant repair and maintenance. If you prefer an alternative to asphalt that has both durability and style, crushed limestone is a great choice. And it is even cheaper than asphalt to buy, install, and maintain.
Crushed limestone is widely available and only costs about $1.50 to $2 per square foot as opposed to $3 to $7 for asphalt. It is made from chunks of limestone, a hard sedimentary rock commonly used in construction due to its durability. Crushed limestone is different from other, smoother gravels like river rock or pea gravel. Its sharper edges and angles are created by sending pieces of mined limestone through a rock crusher. This makes it a durable driveway choice because it won't wash away in harsh weather and holds up easily to the weight of cars coming in and out.
Do note that crushed limestone comes in different sizes. The best for driveways are rocks sized around ¾ of an inch to 1 inch that come pre-washed to remove dirt and finer sediment, meaning you won't be kicking up dust as you drive in and out. This is often called "#57 crushed limestone" or "driveway stone," depending on where you live.
Maintaining your crushed limestone driveway
A major benefit of using crushed limestone for a driveway is its permeability. When rain falls on asphalt, it doesn't have anywhere to go, resulting in annoying puddles to drive through or flooding issues. If you have any cracks in your asphalt, rain will seep under and cause sinkage and more cracking. Crushed limestone that is sized for driveway use drains very well, avoiding pooling, flooding, and runoff. It looks great, too, giving a bright, clean vibe to your landscape with its light-colored gray and beige rocks. (These lighter colors also mean it won't get steaming hot like dark asphalt.)
While you won't have any cracking to deal with, crushed limestone isn't totally maintenance-free. Raking to smooth out ruts from frequent use and blowing off leaves and debris that collect in the rocks are necessary to keep your crushed limestone driveway looking tidy. While rain isn't a problem, snow removal can be tricky on this surface, and you need to be careful using a plow or snow blower to avoid too much rock disturbance. Like other types of gravel or stone driveways, weeds can grow through this material, but you can manage these with an easy homemade weed killer mixture made from baking soda. You will occasionally want to regrade or even lay a fresh layer of rock on your driveway to ensure a fresh, even surface, depending on how steep it is and how much harsh weather you get.