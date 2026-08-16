Out With Asphalt Driveways: A Cheaper, Crack-Proof Alternative

Asphalt is one of the cheapest ways to pave a driveway, which explains why it is such a common sight in front of residential homes. But if you have asphalt, you will have cracks, as this surface is notorious for breaking apart over time (potholes on the highway, anyone?). To keep your asphalt driveway looking neat, you'll face constant repair and maintenance. If you prefer an alternative to asphalt that has both durability and style, crushed limestone is a great choice. And it is even cheaper than asphalt to buy, install, and maintain.

Crushed limestone is widely available and only costs about $1.50 to $2 per square foot as opposed to $3 to $7 for asphalt. It is made from chunks of limestone, a hard sedimentary rock commonly used in construction due to its durability. Crushed limestone is different from other, smoother gravels like river rock or pea gravel. Its sharper edges and angles are created by sending pieces of mined limestone through a rock crusher. This makes it a durable driveway choice because it won't wash away in harsh weather and holds up easily to the weight of cars coming in and out.

Do note that crushed limestone comes in different sizes. The best for driveways are rocks sized around ¾ of an inch to 1 inch that come pre-washed to remove dirt and finer sediment, meaning you won't be kicking up dust as you drive in and out. This is often called "#57 crushed limestone" or "driveway stone," depending on where you live.