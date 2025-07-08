Kill Weeds In Gravel & Keep Them From Coming Back With An Easy Homemade Mixture

Gravel walkways, driveways, and patios are practical, beautiful, and durable. They seemingly last forever and need little maintenance with the exception of one recurring problem: weeds. These pesky plants are the persistent pest of pathways and patios and seem determined grow exactly where we don't want them. There are foolproof ways to get rid of weeds growing in your gravel. Commercial herbicides will certainly kill the pesky plants, but many of us are concerned with their potential long-lasting negative effects on the environment. Are there less toxic natural chemicals that will kill weeds and then break down without persistent detriment to the environment? The answer to that question is yes, and you likely have a box of it in your kitchen right now. Baking soda.

Sodium bicarbonate, baking soda's chemical name, is a crystalline salt that does a lot of things: makes biscuits fluffy, will calm an upset stomach, clean your kitchen, and curiously, kill weeds. The way it kills plants (not just weeds) is by desiccating the cells in the plant, removing water that they need to live. If it desiccates the plants right down through their roots, the plant will not regrow. Baking soda is chemically a base, and it is that fact by which it draws the water from the plants. Once it sits in the soil or gravel for a while, the natural acids in the dirt will neutralize the sodium bicarbonate, leaving behind a salt that can be washed out of the gravel. (For example, by a soaking rain.)