Forget Pricey Blinds And Curtains: IKEA's $5 Find Is A Smarter Buy

New blinds and curtains can cost a pretty penny. When you're on a strict budget or only need them temporarily, it's simply not worth it to splurge on window coverings. With its reputation for budget-friendly products, it's no surprise that IKEA offers a cheap and useful window shade option: the SCHOTTIS Pleated Shade.

This shade comes in two colors. The white shade is more of a sheer, light-filtering option. It's recommended for privacy or reducing glare, and it costs $4.99. Meanwhile, the dark gray shade costs $5.99 and offers more light blocking as a blackout blind. The blackout version does let in some light around its edges, so it's not as effective as Consumer Reports' top-rated blackout curtain. Still, it does a decent job, according to users, and at a fraction of the price. Both colors are made of a thin, pleated polyester material and measure 39 ¼ inches wide by 74 ¾ inches tall. The size is suited to many standard windows, and it's possible to cut it down for smaller openings.

No drilling is required to install these blinds, welcome news to those who aren't tool-savvy. Instead, the shade comes with adhesive mounts, including adhesive clips so you can close the blind across the whole window. Just note that the adhesive isn't advertised as damage-free — some reviewers mention it taking off paint. Renters, students in dorm rooms, and anyone who doesn't want to mess with paint can try using renter-friendly adhesive strips instead.