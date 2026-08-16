Forget Pricey Blinds And Curtains: IKEA's $5 Find Is A Smarter Buy
New blinds and curtains can cost a pretty penny. When you're on a strict budget or only need them temporarily, it's simply not worth it to splurge on window coverings. With its reputation for budget-friendly products, it's no surprise that IKEA offers a cheap and useful window shade option: the SCHOTTIS Pleated Shade.
This shade comes in two colors. The white shade is more of a sheer, light-filtering option. It's recommended for privacy or reducing glare, and it costs $4.99. Meanwhile, the dark gray shade costs $5.99 and offers more light blocking as a blackout blind. The blackout version does let in some light around its edges, so it's not as effective as Consumer Reports' top-rated blackout curtain. Still, it does a decent job, according to users, and at a fraction of the price. Both colors are made of a thin, pleated polyester material and measure 39 ¼ inches wide by 74 ¾ inches tall. The size is suited to many standard windows, and it's possible to cut it down for smaller openings.
No drilling is required to install these blinds, welcome news to those who aren't tool-savvy. Instead, the shade comes with adhesive mounts, including adhesive clips so you can close the blind across the whole window. Just note that the adhesive isn't advertised as damage-free — some reviewers mention it taking off paint. Renters, students in dorm rooms, and anyone who doesn't want to mess with paint can try using renter-friendly adhesive strips instead.
The SCHOTTIS pleated shade is cheap but functional
With an average rating of 4.2 stars from over 4,500 reviews, this shade is a popular choice for temporary use. It can be mounted sideways too, so it can be a shade solution for spots where traditional blinds or curtains won't work. The cheap price for a short-term cover can appeal to homeowners who only need a blind for a little while. For example, reviewers mention using this shade while they wait for permanent blinds during a renovation. Others use it during the few weeks of peak summer heat to block out sun. This product can also work as a guest room blackout shade when you have a visitor who's sensitive to light, but you might not need blackout curtains in that room otherwise.
All of this said, IKEA doesn't actually market this product as a temporary solution, so it is suitable as an affordable permanent blind. One repeat buyer says, "I have used these before when moved and waiting for shutters to be installed. I now purchased [it] for solarium windows that curve. These now will be permanent coverings." Pros aside, some reviews note that the material tears easily, though, so it might not be a long-lasting option. "If you have toddlers, these will be broken within a few days of installing," one reviewer wrote. At around $5, the lower material quality is to be expected. Either way, it could be a unique window treatment idea to try if you're over curtains and blinds.