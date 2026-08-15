Better Than WD-40: Other Ways To Lubricate A Garage Door

If you've ever opened your garage door and been met with a noise like a raccoon being crushed by a truck full of crunchy taco shells, then it is probably time for you to lubricate your garage door components. Well-lubricated rollers, springs, and drive trains will allow your garage door to operate smoothly and quietly. But don't reach for WD-40 to do this job. No, for this you need some proper lubricants.

Hang on, why shouldn't it be used to lubricate a garage door? There are already so many genius ways to use WD-40 in the garage, so having it around to lubricate the door only makes sense. Here's the thing: WD-40 is not a long-lasting lubricant, although it does loosen stuck bolts and is great for cleaning grass off your lawn mower blades. The "WD" in WD-40 stands for "water displacement." This means its job is mainly to drive out water and prevent it from causing corrosion on metal. So, while you can absolutely use it to clean your garage door components, it is not a legitimate lubrication solution.

Instead, you should be looking for proper garage door lubricants that are silicone-based, such as 3-IN-ONE Garage Door Lube or BLASTER Premium Silicone. These are specifically designed to provide lubrication for the opening components of your garage door. There are also other lubricants like white lithium, dry lube, and biodegradable all-purpose lubricant you can use that will do the trick better than WD-40.