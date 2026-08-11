7 Appliances At Costco With Deep Discounts In August 2026

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If you're looking for a new major appliance, it's time to take advantage of your Costco membership and navigate over to the website for some special late-summer deals. Right now and until August 23, you can find discounts on refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves, and more from industry-leading manufacturers like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Maytag, and KitchenAid. Members are able to save anywhere from $250 to $1,000, and that's nothing to sniff at in these days of rising prices. Plus, you could save even more — up to $400 — by bundling items (on sale or not) and shipping them all to the same address.

Offerings include gas household appliances as well as electric ones, and they include contemporary features that make your life easier and even a little healthier. You can get your clothes extra clean in a new LG washer with TurboWash, dry them faster in a dryer equipped with Sensor Control, and then go into the kitchen and cook up an oil-free meal in a stove equipped with air cooking technology.

These deals are available online only, and each purchase comes with free delivery, basic installation, and a two-year warranty. Costco will even haul away your old appliance. Prices and availability may vary by location, and the same is true for delivery dates. Be sure to enter your zip code to find out if the item is available in your area, get the correct price, and view your delivery options.