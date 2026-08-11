7 Appliances At Costco With Deep Discounts In August 2026
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If you're looking for a new major appliance, it's time to take advantage of your Costco membership and navigate over to the website for some special late-summer deals. Right now and until August 23, you can find discounts on refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves, and more from industry-leading manufacturers like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Maytag, and KitchenAid. Members are able to save anywhere from $250 to $1,000, and that's nothing to sniff at in these days of rising prices. Plus, you could save even more — up to $400 — by bundling items (on sale or not) and shipping them all to the same address.
Offerings include gas household appliances as well as electric ones, and they include contemporary features that make your life easier and even a little healthier. You can get your clothes extra clean in a new LG washer with TurboWash, dry them faster in a dryer equipped with Sensor Control, and then go into the kitchen and cook up an oil-free meal in a stove equipped with air cooking technology.
These deals are available online only, and each purchase comes with free delivery, basic installation, and a two-year warranty. Costco will even haul away your old appliance. Prices and availability may vary by location, and the same is true for delivery dates. Be sure to enter your zip code to find out if the item is available in your area, get the correct price, and view your delivery options.
LG WashTower Single Unit with Center Control
The sale price for this LG WashTower washer/dryer combo is $1,899.99, which is $900 less than the regular retail price. The unit is available in white or black, features a large-capacity 4.5-cubic-foot washer and a 7.4-cubic-foot dryer, and is equipped with fabric sensors, TurboWash 360°, and tempered glass doors. Over 3,400 reviewers give this product an average of 4.5 stars, with many noting the simple operation, quality performance, and large capacity in a streamlined design.
Whirlpool Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator with Easy Shelves
You'll save $400 when you purchase this Whirlpool Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator for $1,999.99 on Costco's website. Coming from a fridge brand known for customer satisfaction, the unit has earned a 4.4-star rating from Costco customers for features like an attractive design and quiet operation. Despite being shallower than a typical fridge, it is 36 inches wide, providing lots of storage area. It features a stainless steel finish, and inside, you'll find an ice maker, LED lighting, and adjustable shelves.
Samsung Front Load Washer with Vibration Control and Dryer
Purchasing the Samsung Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+ and Dryer combo for $1.299.98 before August 23 cool $660. Even better, this combo unit qualifies as a bundle, so it's eligible for an extra $100 discount. The washer and dryer are Wi-Fi enabled and have earned a 4.0 rating from 443 Costco customers. The units can sit side by side but are also stackable, so they can fit a variety of situations.
LG Front Load Washer with TurboWash 360 and Dryer
The Costco sale also includes an LG Front Load Washer with TurboWash and Dryer with TurboSteam combo, and the discount runs even deeper than the Samsung deal. Purchase the units as a bundle for $1.499.98 during the sale, and you'll be saving $1,000 plus the extra $100 bundle credit on a setup that has earned an average customer satisfaction rating of 4.4. The Wi-Fi-enabled units aren't stackable but come packed with advanced features, including AI-optimized wash settings, steam cleaning and drying, and a fast-dry option.
Whirlpool Top Control Dishwasher with AI Intelligent Wash
The Whirlpool 24-Inch Top Control Stainless Steel Dishwasher with AI Intelligent Wash puts AI to work to keep your dishes clean. And if you buy one during the sale, you'll save $320 and bring the cost down to $679.99. The stainless steel housing is fingerprint resistant, the interior shelves are adjustable, and the controls are touch-activated. This dishwasher has an average rating of 4.4 stars from over 3,200 customers, and Costco's purchase package includes installation, so you don't have to worry about a complicated setup.
Samsung Bespoke Slide-In Induction Range with Air Sous Vide
Now may be the time to swap your old stove for an induction range to get rid of those red-hot burners. At Costco, you'll save $800 by buying the Samsung Bespoke 30-Inch 4-Burner Slide-In Induction Range for $1,499.99 during the sale. It has edge lighting that warns you when food is still cooking and a contemporary design, with the cooktop featuring scratch-resistant glass. The oven is self-cleaning and includes an air sous vide function for even cooking. And like almost everything else these days, the unit is Wi-Fi enabled.
Maytag Top Control Dishwasher with PowerBlast and PowerDry
Here's another stainless steel dishwasher, the Maytag 24-Inch Top Control Dishwasher with PowerBlast and PowerDry Cycle. Take advantage of the $799.99 sale price, a discount of $350 off the original retail cost. This model has a fingerprint-resistant finish, top-mounted controls, and adjustable racks but no Wi-Fi accessibility, though that isn't necessarily a bad thing for those trying to ditch high-end smart tech in their homes. Besides Costco's customary two-year warranty, this unit comes with a 10-year limited parts warranty.