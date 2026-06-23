Ditch Your High-End Smart Tech: Why I Advise My Interior Design Clients To Invest In An Intentional Analog Space

I have a lot of strong personal opinions on the current state of technology and exploding AI boom, most of which I try to keep to myself (not a perfect system) or productively discuss among friends. After all, you're welcome to do what you want, and who am I to stick my nose where it doesn't belong? However, as an interior designer, I do feel it's entirely my business to help steer clients in the right direction when it comes to investing in pricey smart home technology. And my professional advice is nearly always, "Don't do it." Whether you're motivated by logic, a sound financial picture, privacy concerns, or the simple nostalgia for less empty online activity and more fulfilling human connection, the outlook is clear: A move toward an analog home can check every one of those boxes and more.

Listen, it's not that I don't appreciate or use any smart home tech — ask my hydroponic vegetable garden or the handful of smart lightbulbs strategically placed around my home. You're an adult who can determine your comfort level incorporating small, affordable integrations like smart thermostats, outlets, cameras, or even your beloved Alexa (but, actually, maybe research that one for privacy reasons alone ... sorry, I said I'd keep those thoughts to myself). But when it comes to high investment and permanently installed tech that cannot be easily or inexpensively replaced — think high-end smart appliances, whole-home systems or command centers, and built-in luxury gadgets — this is where my advice is often to dissuade clients from wasting their money. So, in the spirit of education and awareness, let's dig into the two main factors why I professionally discourage installing pricey smart technology features in your home.