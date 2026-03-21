The Up-And-Coming Design Trend That's Reshaping Homes And Sparking Creativity

Digital engagement has undeniably become a cornerstone of modern living, but thanks to the rise of AI and the continually toxic nature of social media, more people than ever are on the lookout for authenticity and a way to step away from their screens while at home. Unfortunately, the arrangement of today's houses can sometimes make this require a conscious, habit-breaking effort. Living rooms are often built so that everything points toward the television. Outlets are strategically stationed so that you can simultaneously charge and look at your device while you cook, recline in your favorite chair, or sit in bed. Additionally, contemporary open floor plans can feel overwhelming because the large, unified spaces they create hinder the establishment of isolated, tech-free zones. To escape the doomscrolling, more and more of today's homeowners are seeking to retool their interiors to create analog rooms. These trending spaces intentionally remove technology in favor of offline activities and physical media collections, so that it's easier to disconnect, and thereby truly relax. "I'm hearing a lot more requests from clients for designs that will help them 'switch off,'" designer Joyce Huston confirmed for Real Simple.

Going analog in your home first requires you to think about the activities that you like to do, or that you used to enjoy, that don't require a screen. From there, your goal should be to establish a space that makes it easy to engage in that activity without interference from digital devices. You might need to rethink the entire layout of your home to create a truly analog room. However, setting one up is also an incredible opportunity to think creatively about your decorations and furnishings, and try out some small home updates that make a big impact.