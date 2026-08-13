The Rare Unmarked Vintage Pyrex Dish You'd Be Over The Moon To Find At A Thrift Store

On the bottom of almost every piece of vintage Pyrex is a backstamp, an identifying marker that lets you know the brand name and other pertinent details about the dish. Since backstamps change over time, studying the markings on the bottom of your Pyrex can clue you in to when the piece was made, and in some cases, the model number and size. A backstamp is one way to identify valuable Pyrex at the thrift store.

Except when it isn't. See, there's one Pyrex pattern that's rare and in-demand, but that doesn't have a backstamp, or in fact, any markings on it — dubbed the "New Mexico" print. Its lack of a backstamp hasn't diminished its value in any way. If anything, those missing markings have only increased the pattern's value, which is estimated to range from $2,000 to $6,000.

The New Mexico design is available in three colorways — white with blue, black with white, and yellow with burnt orange — and only in the 1.5-quart oval casserole. Not much is known about the mysterious pattern, but it's possible it was a test product that was never officially released to the public due to flaws in the screenprint. Since it doesn't bear the Pyrex name, it could be easy for someone unfamiliar with the pattern to pass it off as a just a knock-off, even though it's a valuable Pyrex dish you don't want to overlook.