Forget The Traps And Bait: Help Repel Ants With A Simpler DIY Solution

Traps and bait are the gold standard when it comes to controlling ants in your home, but it's understandable to want to avoid them. Whether it's curious children, a pet that's always getting into something, or simply preferring natural solutions over chemicals, there are a multitude of reasons to seek out natural pest control remedies for at-home ant control. As a bonus, you can often reuse what you already have and avoid buying yet another specialty product. And, coffee lovers rejoice: The leftover grounds from your morning cup of Joe could help curb the ant activity around your home and garden.

While you can't use coffee to kill ants, those used grounds could discourage them from infiltrating your home in the first place. It could be the strong aroma overtaking the ants' scent trails or the insects' aversion to coffee grounds in general, but there has been some evidence that suggests this pantry staple can provide an easy, short-term solution against these invaders. One study by the entomology department at Texas A&M University even found that coffee grounds were the best repellent among other household products like baking soda, vinegar, and black pepper.