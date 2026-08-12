What Happens If You Mix Baking Soda And Hydrogen Peroxide?

By themselves, baking soda and hydrogen peroxide are useful cleaning and disinfecting agents. Baking soda is a mild abrasive that's good for scrubbing. Peroxide, meanwhile, is a mild oxidizing agent that brightens and disinfects. It seems like mixing them together should produce a good household cleaner and disinfectant, and it does. You can use them one after the other or turn them into a paste to use for general cleaning and laundry purposes.

Baking soda is alkaline, and peroxide is mildly acidic, so the two neutralize each other somewhat in combination, but not to the same extent as vinegar — which is more acidic — and baking soda. The impressive fizz, caused by a release of carbon dioxide, that happens when you combine vinegar and baking soda basically cancels out the cleaning abilities of both compounds. Combining baking soda and peroxide also releases this gas, but not to the same extent. The components fizz less and retain more of their original properties, and as a bonus, they produce sodium percarbonate (oxygen bleach), which is a good cleaning agent in its own right.

If you're looking for a foam volcano to clean clogged drains, you won't get it by mixing baking soda with peroxide, but you will get an effective scrubbing agent that can brighten and disinfect. Note that it isn't a soap — before using it for cleaning, wash surfaces first with soap and water to remove greases and oils.