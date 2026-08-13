Skip Pricey Planters: Pickle Jars Are A Creative Replacement

To make your own pickle jar terrarium, you'll need a clean pickle jar, soil, a long stick (even a chopstick might do if the jar isn't too tall), plant compost, perlite or sand, and whatever small terrarium plants you choose, such as succulents or a button fern – something that thrives in high humidity and won't grow too big for the container. You will also need a spray bottle to moisten the soil and compost. With these items assembled, you're ready to build your DIY planter.

Start by positioning the jar upright or on its side, depending on the look you want. Line the pickle jar with your perlite or sand to create a drainage layer. Then, carefully pour in a mixture of soil and compost. Spritz the soil with water to moisten it, just enough to make it workable. You don't want it to crumble while you're forming it. Once the soil is ready, add your greenery, being intentional about where you place each plant so it gets enough light and looks aesthetically pleasing from the outside. The stick will come in handy when positioning the plants.

Remember, you can always customize the jar to give it a little personality. For instance, you can transform the old pickle jar with thrifted lace trim or by painting it to look like sea glass using a mixture of craft glue and food coloring. Another option is to tuck in miniature figurines for a whimsical touch. Either way, you'll have a unique way to display plants without breaking the bank.