The Kitchen Item No One Uses Anymore But Makes Stylish Countertop Storage

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Back in the day, if you went to a dinner party and loved what the host served, you might have asked for the recipe. And the host, gracious as they were, would write it up for you on a little card, to put in your cute recipe box on your kitchen counter. Of course, these days, pretty much no one uses recipe boxes anymore, not when there's the internet and thousands of cooking blogs and sites at your fingertips.

However, even if you don't collect handwritten recipes, the patterned boxes still deserve a spot on the countertop. You can't deny that recipe boxes are pretty stylish. Some sport a funky floral pattern straight from the 1970's or a more demure and dainty gingham or polka dot print. Others are made from wood, metal, or another sturdy material. Either way, they are often the perfect size for storing small items on your kitchen counter, freeing up space so you can tackle that junk drawer.

While vintage recipe boxes come in a range of styles, don't worry if you can't find one that speaks to you. You can always put your own personal stamp on it. If a plain wooden box is too ho-hum for you, try painting it. If you aren't digging the vintage floral vibe on another box, decoupage a pattern you like onto it. Or, if you're feeling really crafty, try transforming a box into a woven storage basket by covering it with rope.