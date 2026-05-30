Stop Wasting Old Shoeboxes — Transform Them Into Chic Woven Storage Baskets

You can easily tidy up shoe clutter with a convenient rack or careful storage, but what about the boxes your shoes came in? Unless you're storing your shoes in them, they're likely either sitting around in piles or getting tossed into the recycling bin. Instead, why not repurpose them into cute woven storage baskets to add extra storage to your home? It looks chic and impressive, but is actually incredibly simple. Gather up your shoeboxes, some twine, string, or rope, and glue to get started.

The idea is to cover the outside of the box (and optionally the inside and lid as well) to make your shoebox into a cuter storage option. While you can use a variety of supplies — including fabric, paint, or colorful paper — twine or thin rope can give your shoebox the appearance of a woven basket. You can even use the shoebox as a base and actually weave the twine over it! Since woven baskets are traditionally made from natural plant fibers just like twine, string, and rope, they're the perfect options for making your own chic woven basket at home.

You can use any string you like, but there are a few things to keep in mind. Choose a thickness that's easy for you to handle. You don't want a string that's so thin it keeps slipping out of your grasp or one that's so thick it makes your basket look awkward and clunky. If you can, try to decide where your basket will sit and choose a color that will match the rest of your decor. Brown will look natural and neutral, but you can have fun with more colorful options as well. Make sure you have some glue, as well as scissors for cutting your string, a crafting knife, and other decorative materials.