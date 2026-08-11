House Sparrow Nests Look Different: Here's How To Identify One In Your Yard

If you've ever looked up at your home and spotted a mass of twigs tucked under the eaves, you may have found a house sparrow nest. There are a few birds out there that didn't get the memo about traditional nest building, and the house sparrow is one of them. Instead of crafting an open-top design, these birds prefer a messy, round cavity with dome-shaped openings. Their nests are typically made with dry grass, straw, string, paper, and feathers.

House sparrows get their name because they like building close to where humans live. They tend to seek out tight spaces in buildings, like soffits, rain gutters, dryer vents, and nesting boxes. Tucking their homes in these locations is actually a survival tactic. It helps keep their eggs out of reach of hawks and neighborhood cats, and out of the weather.

Having these birds around your yard comes with its own mix of pros and cons. On the positive side, they eat insects such as cutworms that can harm desirable plants. Unfortunately, they also have an appetite for seeds and grains and can destroy certain crops. They also tend to be very aggressive towards other backyard birds, such as bluebirds, which prevents them from nesting nearby. If you like birdwatching, house sparrows are definitely ones you don't want to spot flying anywhere in your yard.