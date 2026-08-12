Turn An Old Frying Pan Into A Gorgeous Hanging Planter

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When you realize your old frying pan is delivering subpar results, your first thought might be to bid it adieu. Or, how about you just give it a different role that's not so taxing? With a fresh coat of paint and some hand-painted detailing, a frying pan can be turned into a whimsical outdoor planter that you can hang up as decor. Not only is it a way to keep an old item out of the trash, but the outcome is beautiful, too. The clever idea was shared on the pro_planting YouTube channel. Specifically, a frying pan with two handles is used, as they are features that come into play when hanging the planter up. A single-handled pan would naturally be trickier because of its design.

Some other supplies to grab for the project include paint, thin rope, and your favorite plant. In order to prevent root rot, you'll also need a drill to create drainage holes in the pan — or a separate pot that has them built in already. As for the paint, you could pick up a spray paint that works on metal, such as this Krylon ColorMaxx Spray Paint. However, if you want to make a DIY hanging planter that really stands out (like the crafter's), plan on hand-painting it instead so you can add your own designs. For example, this Ohuhu Outdoor Acrylic Paint Set comes with a wide variety of colors. Just remember to get out a paintbrush, too.