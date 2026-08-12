Turn An Old Frying Pan Into A Gorgeous Hanging Planter
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When you realize your old frying pan is delivering subpar results, your first thought might be to bid it adieu. Or, how about you just give it a different role that's not so taxing? With a fresh coat of paint and some hand-painted detailing, a frying pan can be turned into a whimsical outdoor planter that you can hang up as decor. Not only is it a way to keep an old item out of the trash, but the outcome is beautiful, too. The clever idea was shared on the pro_planting YouTube channel. Specifically, a frying pan with two handles is used, as they are features that come into play when hanging the planter up. A single-handled pan would naturally be trickier because of its design.
Some other supplies to grab for the project include paint, thin rope, and your favorite plant. In order to prevent root rot, you'll also need a drill to create drainage holes in the pan — or a separate pot that has them built in already. As for the paint, you could pick up a spray paint that works on metal, such as this Krylon ColorMaxx Spray Paint. However, if you want to make a DIY hanging planter that really stands out (like the crafter's), plan on hand-painting it instead so you can add your own designs. For example, this Ohuhu Outdoor Acrylic Paint Set comes with a wide variety of colors. Just remember to get out a paintbrush, too.
How to make a unique hanging planter out of an old frying pan
Begin by scrubbing your dual-handled pan to ensure there's no leftover food residue, then rinse it and let it dry. To make several drainage holes, carefully drill through the metal around the bottom of the pan. Once you've cleaned off any metal remnants, it's time to give the outside of the pan a makeover with paint. Decorate it any way you like, whether by adding floral designs, a pattern, or a pretty, curvy border. You could opt for a striped or checkered exterior to give it a funky touch. While optional, consider sealing the surface with something like Rust-Oleum's Clear Gloss Spray Paint to help keep the paint vibrant.
Plant your greenery directly into the frying pan if you created drainage holes. If not, set a potted plant inside of it instead. Next, cut four equal-length pieces of rope. The length will depend on how low you want the planter to hang, but a couple of feet should be enough. Tie a pair to each handle, keeping them spaced out. Then, connect the rope strands at the top by tying them into a loop, which you can use to hang the planter.
Finally, find a place to hang your frying pan planter, such as from a patio beam or a shepherd's hook. Your plant will need TLC, so pick a spot that's convenient for watering. Since the project is so easy, you might even want to craft a variety of planters with different creative looks. If your cabinet isn't stuffed with old frying pans, thrift stores and estate sales are great places to hunt for them. They'll surely end up being conversation pieces!