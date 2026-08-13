Old Teacups Aren't Trash: A Brilliant Way To Make Them Part Of Cute Countertop Storage
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If you have a set of old-fashioned teacups that you don't use anymore, it can be tempting to donate them or box them up in order to reclaim some cabinet space. However, this kind of vintage dishware always has lots of character and charm, so it would be a shame to hide such a collection away. What you need is a good way to put it to use — and luckily, that doesn't always have to do with drinking a hot beverage. If you have glass storage canisters on your countertop for dry foodstuffs such as flour and rice, you could use your old teacups in them as scoops. The unique prints and patterns on the outsides of your teacups will be visible at all times, so you'll add a bit of charm to a storage solution that might otherwise look a bit plain. The handles on teacups also make them easy to reach for, so there's a practical benefit behind this idea as well.
If you don't have a set of old teacups in the back of your cabinet, you might be able to find some at a local thrift store, or perhaps at a yard sale. Listings on sites like eBay, Etsy, and Facebook Marketplace may also be worth looking at. You won't have to worry about locating matching saucers for the cups you select, because you won't be using them for this hack. When you use teacups in them, your glass countertop storage containers should line up nicely with modern farmhouse kitchen ideas that are warm and welcoming.
Tips for using old teacups in glass containers on your countertop
There are few simple things worth keeping in mind if you're going to try turning old teacups into container scoops. For starters, it's always a good idea to measure the openings of your glass containers to make sure that the teacups you're going to use actually fit in them. An inch or two of extra clearance will always be welcome, because it will be easier to pull a scoop of flour or sugar out without pinching your fingers. You may also want to only use teacups that are made from thicker, sturdier porcelain. The thinner the cups are, the more likely they are to break if and when they come into contact with the sides of the glass container. Chips and cracks won't be fun to deal with in a jar full of food because small pieces of porcelain can blend in with certain dry goods and be difficult to spot.
If you don't already have glass storage containers for your countertop, you should be able to find some inexpensive ones online from sites like Amazon. Anchor Hocking 1 Gallon Glass Jars, for example, are great for using with teacup scoops thanks to their wide openings, and should pair well with some of Martha Stewart's top countertop organizing tips, too. Still have leftover drinkware after trying out this hack? There are a bunch of other genius ways to turn old teacups into home treasures out there are definitely worth trying out.