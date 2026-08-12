Chlorine Bleach Vs. Oxygen Bleach: What's The Real Difference?

You've got a nasty stain on one of your favorite shirts. You know that bleach can get rid of stains, but which one should you use — chlorine bleach or oxygen bleach? The two aren't interchangeable, and using the wrong one can mean ruined laundry. The main differences between chlorine and oxygen bleach are their ingredients, whether they are color-safe or not, and the types of materials or surfaces they clean.

Chlorine bleach isn't color-safe, meaning you should only use it on white laundry when you want to get stains out of clothes using bleach. Get a drop or two of chlorine bleach on a colorful shirt, and you'll end up with white spots. That said, chlorine bleach is very effective at removing stains and generally brightening up white fabrics. Oxygen bleach is color-safe, so you can typically use it as a stain-fighter and brightener on colorful clothing and other types of laundry. However, it's still a good idea to do a spot test on the fabric first, just to make sure the oxygen bleach won't discolor it.

The two types of bleaches work differently because they contain different active ingredients. The whitening agent in chlorine bleach is sodium hypochlorite, which removes stains by breaking them down. The active ingredient in oxygen bleach is either hydrogen peroxide, sodium percarbonate, or sodium perborate. Hydrogen peroxide is a liquid, while sodium percarbonate and sodium perborate are solids that break down into hydrogen peroxide when added to water.