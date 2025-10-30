Our Laundry Expert's Top Tips For Removing Yellow Stains From Clothing—even After Drying
Yellow stains on clothing are the pits, and they're often found in the pits — the armpits of white shirts in particular, where sweat and deodorant can discolor the fabric. Sunscreen, lotions, and hard water are other common causes of yellow stains on many types of clothing, from blue jeans to baby onesies. Baby powder may prevent yellow sweat stains on your shirts if you apply it after each washing, and vinegar can help remove yellow stains from your clothes once they form. These aren't the only solutions, though. According to Tom Ceconi, president of Heritage Park Laundry Essentials, oxygen bleach is a powerful tool for removing yellow stains — and not just when they're fresh. "Oxygen bleach can absolutely remove some yellow stains even after they have dried," he tells Hunker in an exclusive interview. "The mechanism by which oxygen bleach works is a chemical reaction where the oxygen molecules in the bleach are released and they break down stains, odors, and bacteria."
There are lots of oxygen bleach products on the market, from Heritage Park Oxygen Powder Laundry Detergent Booster, which is made by Ceconi's own company, to Charlie's Soap Chlorine-Free Oxygen Bleach. When deciding whether to try any of these products, start by checking what kind of fabric is sporting the stain. Ceconi explains that "oxygen bleach should not be used on protein-based fabrics like washable silk, wool, or cashmere" because "the oxygen reaction can damage the individual fibers." He adds that these materials can't handle hot water, which should otherwise be used to unlock oxygen bleach's benefits.
How to maximize the effectiveness of oxygen bleach
You don't need to make your washer's water super hot to reap the benefits of oxygen bleach, but it shouldn't be cold either. "Oxygen bleach is most effective in warm water because higher heat stimulates the chemical reaction and makes the oxygen molecules more effective," Tom Ceconi tells Hunker. "Unlike chlorine bleach, oxygen bleach is known to be color safe, but I always recommend reading the care guidelines and, if you're not sure, test for colorfastness on an inconspicuous area."
To win the fight against yellow stains, be sure to address sweat and deodorant stains right away. Otherwise, Ceconi warns, they're likely to stick around. "Delaying washing or not treating the area directly ASAP makes it more likely that yellowing will occur," he says. This isn't always possible, however. Some yellow stains emerge over time, as clothing is exposed to moisture, nitrogen dioxide in the air, or common storage bag components such as butylated hydroxytoluene, which causes chemical reactions that can discolor fabric. When this type of yellowing has occurred, giving oxygen bleach extra time to soak into the fabric is helpful. "Oxygen bleach can be used to pretreat them (a scoop or two in a tub of warm water, leave to soak overnight) before washing," Ceconi says. "Use a gentle, pH-neutral enzyme-based detergent like Heritage Park All Purpose Laundry Detergent and toss in another scoop of oxygen bleach. Repeat the process if necessary. This should noticeably lift yellowing and brighten the fabric."
Other ways to banish yellow stains with oxygen bleach
Pretreating is also a smart tactic for tackling yellow stains that aren't caused by storage or aging. The more you know about the stain, the better, helping you to choose the best approach. "How effective oxygen bleach can be will vary depending on the stain," Tom Ceconi said in his interview with Hunker.
If you're trying to erase yellow stains from sweat, lotion, deodorant, or other personal care products, oxygen bleach is a good tool to keep in your laundry room. Ceconi advises pretreating these types of stains with "a paste of oxygen bleach and water directly on the stain." Give it 30 minutes to sink in, then wash the garment with regular detergent and an additional scoop of oxygen bleach. A similar approach can lift many dried-on yellow stains. Or, apply an enzyme-based detergent or stain remover to yellow deodorant residue before laundering the garment. After that, wash the item in "enzyme-based detergent and toss in a scoop of oxygen bleach," Ceconi says. According to him, enzyme-based products such as Zout Triple-Enzyme Formula Stain Remover are "highly effective for pretreating because the enzymes break down stains into their components which makes them more easily removed by detergent."
What if you don't have oxygen bleach or an enzyme-based cleaner on hand? For this predicament, Ceconi recommends pretreating yellow sweat stains with Dawn dishwashing liquid. In addition to being gentle, he explains, this soap is "made to break down grease and oil" and "works on body oil and sweat." Fun fact: Dish detergent is also the key to un-yellowing your Jordans, which shouldn't ever go through your washing machine.