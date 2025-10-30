Our Laundry Expert's Top Tips For Removing Yellow Stains From Clothing—even After Drying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Yellow stains on clothing are the pits, and they're often found in the pits — the armpits of white shirts in particular, where sweat and deodorant can discolor the fabric. Sunscreen, lotions, and hard water are other common causes of yellow stains on many types of clothing, from blue jeans to baby onesies. Baby powder may prevent yellow sweat stains on your shirts if you apply it after each washing, and vinegar can help remove yellow stains from your clothes once they form. These aren't the only solutions, though. According to Tom Ceconi, president of Heritage Park Laundry Essentials, oxygen bleach is a powerful tool for removing yellow stains — and not just when they're fresh. "Oxygen bleach can absolutely remove some yellow stains even after they have dried," he tells Hunker in an exclusive interview. "The mechanism by which oxygen bleach works is a chemical reaction where the oxygen molecules in the bleach are released and they break down stains, odors, and bacteria."

There are lots of oxygen bleach products on the market, from Heritage Park Oxygen Powder Laundry Detergent Booster, which is made by Ceconi's own company, to Charlie's Soap Chlorine-Free Oxygen Bleach. When deciding whether to try any of these products, start by checking what kind of fabric is sporting the stain. Ceconi explains that "oxygen bleach should not be used on protein-based fabrics like washable silk, wool, or cashmere" because "the oxygen reaction can damage the individual fibers." He adds that these materials can't handle hot water, which should otherwise be used to unlock oxygen bleach's benefits.