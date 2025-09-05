Keep Yellow Sweat Stains Off Your Shirts With A Common Bathroom Staple
Let's face it, sweat stains are the quickest way to put a damper on that new summer outfit you've been excited to wear throughout all the summer months. These stains are embarrassing, uncomfortable and unsightly, particularly on lighter tops that can turn obviously yellow and discolored. While there are ways to remove armpit stains from clothing, this often requires a lot of elbow grease or the purchase of extra products like laundry boosters or pretreatments. So, what if you could prevent these unsightly patches before they occur with a simple bathroom staple?
Baby powder works by absorbing liquid and reducing friction and is therefore commonly used to prevent rashes, unpleasant rubbing, and moisture build-up. These same qualities make this simple ingredient the perfect fit for protecting your clothing from perspiration stains. The powder will absorb the sweat as it happens, thus stopping the moisture from settling into the fabric and causing stains. And this doesn't just work on the underarms, either. Whether you tend to get sweat patches on the backs of your shirts or perspiration spots on the knees of your linen pants, this baby powder hack can help prevent them to keep your summer wardrobe looking cool and fresh. Here is how to use it.
How to prevent sweat stains with baby powder
To do this easy sweat prevention hack yourself, first take the item of clothing you want to protect and lay it out on an ironing board. It is a good idea to wash the piece before doing this to ensure that oils from your skin won't stop the baby powder from going to work. Then sprinkle some powder — like this $2.00 bottle from Walmart — over the problem areas such as the armpits, back, or collar of a shirt. Finally, iron the piece as normal, spending a little extra time on those areas so that the powder can form a protective coating over the fabric. While this trick won't stop you from sweating completely, it can help by restricting some of your sweat glands, and it will aid in preventing the sweat from soaking into your clothes and leaving unwanted stains. Remember, however, that this hack will only last until the next time you wash your clothing, and it will need to be reapplied after it has been through the laundry.
The baby powder itself also has its own pleasant aroma that will help mask some sweat smells. However, it is still a good idea to use deodorant and antiperspirant to reduce sweat and help protect your clothes. In addition, while this substance is meant to be gentle on the sensitive skin of babies, you may want to test the baby powder out in an innocuous place first to ensure it doesn't react poorly with your skin. Lastly, ensure that your baby powder is talc-free for health safety.