Keep Yellow Sweat Stains Off Your Shirts With A Common Bathroom Staple

To do this easy sweat prevention hack yourself, first take the item of clothing you want to protect and lay it out on an ironing board. It is a good idea to wash the piece before doing this to ensure that oils from your skin won't stop the baby powder from going to work. Then sprinkle some powder — like this $2.00 bottle from Walmart — over the problem areas such as the armpits, back, or collar of a shirt. Finally, iron the piece as normal, spending a little extra time on those areas so that the powder can form a protective coating over the fabric. While this trick won't stop you from sweating completely, it can help by restricting some of your sweat glands, and it will aid in preventing the sweat from soaking into your clothes and leaving unwanted stains. Remember, however, that this hack will only last until the next time you wash your clothing, and it will need to be reapplied after it has been through the laundry.

The baby powder itself also has its own pleasant aroma that will help mask some sweat smells. However, it is still a good idea to use deodorant and antiperspirant to reduce sweat and help protect your clothes. In addition, while this substance is meant to be gentle on the sensitive skin of babies, you may want to test the baby powder out in an innocuous place first to ensure it doesn't react poorly with your skin. Lastly, ensure that your baby powder is talc-free for health safety.