15 Unexpected Baby Powder Hacks That Are Perfect For Using Around The House

A lot of us haven't given much thought to baby powder since we were kids, or maybe since our little ones were still preparing to take their first steps, but baby powder is great for more than just keeping sensitive skin powder fresh. There are a number of great uses for baby powder in your home and garden, so if you were thinking about tossing out a bottle of the good stuff, think again. With fine particles that can draw moisture, trap odors, and even gently clean and polish, baby powder is great for everything from refreshing your favorite rug to keeping ants away from your plants.

You may have been put off using baby powder around your home since talc, the main ingredient in many older baby powder formulas, has been determined to be "probably carcinogenic to humans" by the American Cancer Society. To avoid this ingredient, just look for a talc-free, cornstarch-based formula instead, like Era Organics Baby Powder. Now that you've obtained a talc-free formula, it's time to get into the many different uses for it around your home.