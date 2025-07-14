15 Unexpected Baby Powder Hacks That Are Perfect For Using Around The House
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A lot of us haven't given much thought to baby powder since we were kids, or maybe since our little ones were still preparing to take their first steps, but baby powder is great for more than just keeping sensitive skin powder fresh. There are a number of great uses for baby powder in your home and garden, so if you were thinking about tossing out a bottle of the good stuff, think again. With fine particles that can draw moisture, trap odors, and even gently clean and polish, baby powder is great for everything from refreshing your favorite rug to keeping ants away from your plants.
You may have been put off using baby powder around your home since talc, the main ingredient in many older baby powder formulas, has been determined to be "probably carcinogenic to humans" by the American Cancer Society. To avoid this ingredient, just look for a talc-free, cornstarch-based formula instead, like Era Organics Baby Powder. Now that you've obtained a talc-free formula, it's time to get into the many different uses for it around your home.
Silence those squeaky floorboards
Few things are as prized as antique wooden flooring, but for all of their charm, they can sure cause a ruckus. Over time, gaps can occur as the wood contracts, expands, and dries out, which is why you get those little squeaks when you walk on them. You can stop hardwood floors from squeaking with bit of baby powder! The ultra-fine particles work as a wood-safe lubricant between the boards to eliminate those noises. Just sprinkle a bit of baby powder on the squeaky plank, then massage it in with a rag.
Untangle necklaces
If you have spent ages trying to untangle a delicate chain on a necklace or bracelet, you know how frustrating that can get. Adding a bit of baby powder can make this process much easier, as the baby powder coats the chain, helping to reduce friction and acting almost like a conditioner to assist with detangling. After you've successfully worked the knots out, just wash the jewelry with your mild dish soap and warm water or your preferred jewelry cleaner.
Deodorize musty drawers
It can feel impossible to get that funky smell out of drawers and cupboards. The odor can be the result of many things, but the culprit is often excess moisture, which can lead to a sour, mildewy, damp smell. Baby powder can be just the thing to help, as it can draw out moisture, much like baking soda. Plus, that sweet, powdery scent can help mask any residual smells. Empty the drawer completely and generously sprinkle the baby powder around. Let it sit for a few hours to work its magic, then use a handheld vacuum to clean up the powder.
Remove sand and dirt from skin
Whether you've been busy in the garden or relaxing at the beach, you definitely don't want to track dirt or sand into your home. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to thoroughly remove it from your skin without causing irritation. Baby powder to the rescue again! Apply a little powder directly to any sandy/dirty areas, then gently dust the debris away, and your skin will be clean in seconds. Some folks prefer to use a sock or other soft fabric to apply the powder and wipe, but this is optional.
Extend time between your pooch's bathtime
One of the great modern miracles is easily dry shampoo, but sadly those formulas aren't skin-safe for our furry friends, and sometimes Rover desperately needs a refresh between grooming appointments and bath time. Luckily, talc-free baby powder formulas are totally safe for dogs fur and skin when used appropriately to detangle hair and absorb excess oils. In your hands, add a little baby powder, then rub them together and gently massage the powder into your dog's fur. Just take care not to spray powder near their nose and mouth, as they can accidentally inhale it.
Slip gardening gloves on with ease
Gardening gloves are wonderful at protecting hands from sharp thorns and creepy crawlies, but it can be miserable to slip on a thick pair of non-breathable gloves on a blistering summer's day, making your hands feel hot, sweaty, and sticky. Popping a little baby powder on your hands before putting the gloves on can help a lot with this, helping to absorb sweat on your hands, leaving them feeling dry and cool. Putting a pinch of baby powder in your gloves after you're done using them is also a great way to keep them dry and smelling great between uses!
Refresh your favorite rug
Do you have a rug that has been passed down multiple generations in your family and can't bear to part with, but have started to notice a musty smell even after vacuuming? Baby powder is the call. The fine powder particles can go deep into the rug's fibers, not just sitting on the surface, helping to draw out moisture and foul odors. Just sprinkle a generous amount of baby powder, let it sit for 20 minutes to an hour, then vacuum the rug well to remove the powder. If the rug is especially musty, you may want to repeat the process or let the powder sit for longer.
Make worn in shoes smell like new
Even the cleanest of feet can end up with smelly shoes. People tend to sweat from their feet, and while you're roaming about during the day, all of that extra heat and moisture gets trapped in your shoe, so by the time you take them off, you may be greeted with a pungent smell. Baby powder is all you need to get rid of stinky shoes. Just dust a little in, then shake the excess out. You can also use baby powder preventatively if you're planning on going sockless to keep your feet dry and smelling great!
Protect plant bulbs from root rot
There are so many wonderful, easy summer-flowering bulb plants out there that can make your garden into a paradise, but that's only if they don't succumb to rot before they have the chance to bloom! If exposed to too much moisture, bulbs will start to decay and die. If you are planting in especially damp soil or live in a rainy area, try dusting the bulbs with baby powder to regulate water intake when they're in the ground.
Prevent garden tools from becoming rusty
Once you've got those bulbs planted in the ground, you might just toss your gardening shovel into a bucket and thing nothing more, but without proper maintenance, this can cause tools to rust over time. Baby powder can come in handy here, as it can help physically remove remaining dirt with its gently abrasive formula, while helping to remove any lingering moisture from the tool and handles. When you're done cleaning the tool, simply dust it with some baby powder before storing.
Banish ants from your garden
While baby powder isn't likely to replace your regular pest control spray anytime soon, it can act as a non-toxic ant deterrent in the garden. The powder is agitating to ants because they don't like the texture on their bodies, and the smell can throw off their senses, so they'll avoid going near it if you sprinkle it around your plants. Plus, the smell can also cut off ant scent trails, which is how they manage to create those long lines of ant armies, helping to reduce the ant population in your garden bed.
Take a shine to your stainless steel sink
Stainless steel is the go-to sink material in many homes, and for good reason! It's durable, long-lasting, and has a sleek finish. But over time, hard water, food stains, and general wear and tear can leave stainless steel looking dull and scratched. Baby powder is all you need to clean a dull stainless steel sink. The baby powder particles will slowly work away at buildup, while absorbing any residual grease from leftover food stains. Just work a little baby powder onto a sponge or microfiber cloth, add a little water, and start scrubbing.
Baby powder leaves sheets smelling and feeling great
If it's been particularly humid in your area, or you just tend to run hot while you sleep, sheets can sometimes need a little refresh between the weekly changeover, and changing them out every few days simply isn't feasible for most people. Let baby powder do its thing to refresh your sheets and pillow cases between washes! Add a few poofs of baby powder to your sheet set while still on the bed then let it sit for at least 20 minutes before dusting off the excess. It can pull out moisture, body oils, and any unpleasant odors.
Remove grease stains from laundry
You've undoubtedly come across the advice to use baking soda on any fabric grease stains, but baby powder works remarkably similarly! Many baby powders are corn starch-based, which is able to pull all that grease up from the stain, making cleaning much easier. When the stain is still wet, add a layer of baking powder and let it sit, then shake off excess powder before putting it in the laundry. To agitate the stain and clean deeper, just add a little water to form a paste, and massage it into the stain.
Keep your mattress and pillows fresh
Even if you change your sheet set like clockwork, your bed can still end up smelling funky. That could be because you've been neglecting mattress and pillow maintenance. Sheets create a barrier between your body and these surfaces, but they still inevitably become clogged and stained with body oils and moisture. By dusting them with baby powder every few weeks, you can draw out dampness and body odor. Just allow the baby powder to sit for a couple of hours on your unmade bed and pillows, then vacuum away the excess!