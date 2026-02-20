Think Twice Before Using Bleach To Clean These 14 Things In Your Home

Keeping your home clean is important for your health and well-being, but it's crucial to go about it the right way. Knowing how often you really need to clean everything can help, and you'll also want to make sure you're using the right cleaning solution. Bleach is a useful disinfectant when used correctly, but it can cause serious problems when misused. Many of us know the dangers of bleach fumes and how it can impact your health, and it can damage or even ruin certain household objects.

Depending on the material, bleach can cause discoloration or deterioration. This can be as mild as changing the color of the surface in a few spots or as serious as causing a total breakdown. Some materials can also absorb bleach, causing them to warp over time. Even if the material is safe to disinfect with bleach, you should be careful. Make sure the room is properly ventilated and wear protective gear to limit the risk of bleach getting on your skin or in your eyes. No matter what you're cleaning, never mix bleach with other cleaning chemicals. Dilute the bleach with water as well, to limit both the fumes that are produced and the potential damage to surfaces. Pure, full-strength bleach may be too harsh even for materials that aren't easily damaged by bleach. Diluted bleach can be used to disinfect many surfaces, but here are some things you shouldn't clean with any amount of bleach.