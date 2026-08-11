What Is The Cheapest Time Of Year To Buy A Lawn Mower?
Buying a lawn mower in the U.S. is an investment of $1,640 on average. Now, this can be hard if you're on a tight budget and can't fathom spending this amount on a mower alone. Fortunately, you can save a good sum of money by shopping for the equipment when prices tend to drop, typically from the end of summer in August through October. The demand for a lawn mower decreases through late summer and fall as you don't need to mow your lawn as often. Since sellers want to clear their shelves, they often offer discounts of up to 20%, which may go up to 30% to 40% later into the fall.
This is a win-win as you get a mower at the cheapest possible price and the seller can get rid of their unsold inventory. However, remember that you won't have a lot of choices, as most new units get sold during or before peak mowing time in the spring and early summer. So, you might not get the specific model that you're hoping for, and may be left with some less than reputable models. And because you'll be buying the equipment after the mowing season is officially over, your mower will sit idle until the next year. As such, you may not be able to test it for any defects within the store's return policy window. To avoid that extra repair or replacement cost, you should try them on your lawn a couple of times to ensure it runs smoothly.
Other times of year when you can find a cheaper lawn mower
Another time you can consider buying a lawn mower is during the winter season. Though you'll find limited stock, they'll be available at heavy discounts of sometimes up to 30% to 50% off. Additionally, some retailers may also offer free home deliveries and free extended warranties on top of the discount. But akin to buying in late summer and fall, your mower will sit idly for a couple of months.
However, if your equipment has started showing signs of slowing down or doesn't function well, you might not have the luxury of waiting until the end of summer. Under such circumstances, you may consider buying a new model during popular sale events like Memorial Day, Father's Day, Amazon Prime Day, and 4th of July. While the discounts may not be that steep, you won't have to wait around for your preferred model, or sift through the leftover units during clearance hoping to find a decent unit.