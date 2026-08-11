What Is The Cheapest Time Of Year To Buy A Lawn Mower?

Buying a lawn mower in the U.S. is an investment of $1,640 on average. Now, this can be hard if you're on a tight budget and can't fathom spending this amount on a mower alone. Fortunately, you can save a good sum of money by shopping for the equipment when prices tend to drop, typically from the end of summer in August through October. The demand for a lawn mower decreases through late summer and fall as you don't need to mow your lawn as often. Since sellers want to clear their shelves, they often offer discounts of up to 20%, which may go up to 30% to 40% later into the fall.

This is a win-win as you get a mower at the cheapest possible price and the seller can get rid of their unsold inventory. However, remember that you won't have a lot of choices, as most new units get sold during or before peak mowing time in the spring and early summer. So, you might not get the specific model that you're hoping for, and may be left with some less than reputable models. And because you'll be buying the equipment after the mowing season is officially over, your mower will sit idle until the next year. As such, you may not be able to test it for any defects within the store's return policy window. To avoid that extra repair or replacement cost, you should try them on your lawn a couple of times to ensure it runs smoothly.