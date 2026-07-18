4 Lawn Mower Models With A Bad Reputation

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The inevitabilities of life include taxes, cutting grass, and a few other inconsequential things. If your life choices have dropped you in the middle of a turfgrass lawn of any size, dealing with your grass farm is unavoidable, and for most of us that means occasionally buying a lawn mower. It's a weird enterprise in which you can spend a lot and get a terrible cut, a little for a great cut, and whichever you choose (aside from robotic mowers) is going to require some effort. And some cash. In the midst of this complexity and struggle, the last thing you need is a bad mower, and we've found a few from Black and Decker, PowerSmart, Pulsar, and Troy-Bilt.

The demands of your lawn often dictate what you need from a mower. In a perfectly flat, postage-stamp urban lawn, you might be served well by an inexpensive corded electric mower. On an enormous exurban tract that appears to have once been farmland or a bombing range, you're going to need a proper garden tractor. And there are lawns for every mower mankind has dreamt of in its philosophy.

There are good mowers for every type of lawn, and bad ones as well. Some of the latter are poorly designed, some poorly made, and some simply aren't durable enough to stay good for very long. We've found some of each for your non-consideration. These aren't necessarily representative of the unreliable lawn mower brands you should generally avoid; these models stand on their own as models of what you should steer clear of.