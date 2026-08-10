There's Simply No Need For Pricey Lawn Aerators — Here's A Cheaper DIY Solution

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Maintaining your lawn and landscaping should be a top concern when you're looking to maximize your home's curb appeal and backyard comfort, and one of the most important aspects is knowing how and when to aerate the lawn. Poking holes in the turf stimulates new growth, breaks up dense soil and thatch buildup, and makes it easier for water, nutrients, oxygen, fertilizer, and pesticides to disperse in the ground. It also has aesthetic benefits by helping even out random bumps. Unfortunately, large aerators can be bulky and expensive to use. To save money and still effectively aerate your lawn, consider a clever method that puts a common power tool to work: using a multipurpose drill bit.

A specialized drill bit is a simple solution for aerating smaller yards that also fits a low budget. Since you only need to poke holes a few inches deep to adequately aerate the ground, you can use a shorter drill bit for bulb planting, like the TCBWFY 9-Inch Garden Auger Drill Bit, which costs just $10. Alternatively, you could get a longer version, such as the Yard Butler 30-Inch Auger Drill Bit, to reduce the amount of stooping and bending you have to do as you walk around aerating your yard. Great for hard compacted earth, the auger creates wide holes and, like a core aerator, pulls the soil from the hole to better loosen the lawn. Instead of dropping over $50 every time you need to rent a powered unit or using valuable garage space to store a bulky tool, you can simply pull the drill bit out of a workbench to use as needed.