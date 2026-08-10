The Flowering Perennial That's Just As Shade-Tolerant As Hostas And Coral Bells

Gardeners with plenty of sun have many options when choosing what to put in their gardens. For those with shade gardens, the choices are much more limited, especially if you want a flowering plant. While coral bells and hostas are typically the shade gardener's go-to, they aren't without their problems — hostas especially have a lot of downsides. Luckily, there's another shade-loving, flowering perennial to add to the list — heartleaf brunnera (Brunnera macrophylla), also known as Siberian bugloss or false forget-me-not.

In the spring, heartleaf brunnera bursts into a cheery display of tiny blue flowers, which resemble forget-me-nots (giving the plant one of its common names). When not in bloom, heartleaf brunnera is still ready to show off, with large, heart-shaped leaves that may have silver marks or white variegation on them. The plant's leaves are what give it its Latin name — macrophylla translates to "large leaves."

Heartleaf brunnera is hardy in USDA zones 3 through 8 and does best in areas that have cooler nights. If you're in the southeastern part of the US, you may want to skip planting heartleaf brunnera, as it doesn't tolerate high humidity or hot weather. Since it is a shade-loving plant, pick an area of your garden that gets less than two hours of direct sunlight per day. Bright sun will scorch the plant's leaves.