Move Over, Traditional Mops: There's An Easier, More Effective Option

With dozens of robot mops available, how do you choose? The Narwal Freo X10 Pro was the top-rated choice of both The Spruce and Wirecutter. Both review websites praised the mop's quietness and ability to detect tough messes. In its review, Wirecutter notes that the Narwal Freo X10 Pro repeatedly mopped a bathroom floor until the muddy mess was clean. The Spruce's testers appreciated that the mop has self-cleaning features. While the Narwal is a good all-around mop, there may be other models that are more suited for your specific cleaning needs. For pet owners, The Spruce recommends the Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, because it has a spot-clean mode to remove pet stains from floors.

One more thing to keep in mind before you invest in a robot mop is that they aren't cheap. Many models cost around $500 or $600, with the most decked-out versions having price tags over $1,000. Even some budget picks come in at around $300. This is a pretty penny, especially considering that you can get a regular old mop for under $20.

For example, both websites recommend the roborock Saros 10R Robot Vacuum and Mop as an upgrade pick. If you've got a little over a grand to drop on a new device and want the Rolls Royce of robot mops, this may be an option for you. What do you get for the price? Using the mop's app, you can program cleaning sessions remotely and customize your home's layout. The robot is also sensitive enough to know when it's time to stop mopping and solely focus on vacuuming.