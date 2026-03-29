The Exact Mopping Schedule For Common Floor Types To Keep Them Looking Like New

No matter the type of hardwood flooring you might have in your home, whether it's classic or engineered wood, bamboo, or even cork, it's best to mop it once a week for cleanliness and a pristine appearance. In spaces where your hardwood floors are subject to less foot traffic or fewer spills, you will be able to get by with mopping every other week. Conversely, during certain times of the year — or in particularly dirty situations — you may need to increase your mopping schedule to twice a week. For example, winter weather can lead to more dirt getting tracked in, along with potentially damaging additions like salt, so you'll want to mop more often during the snowy months.

Note that hardwood floors are sensitive to moisture — too much of it can lead to damage, along with concerns like warping and gaps developing between boards. So, it's also a good idea to make sure your weekly mopping session is done with a cloth or mop head that's damp, not one that's dripping with water. Also, don't forget to use a hardwood-safe cleaning solution as you mop, so your flooring stays looking as good as new.