The Best Roomba Vacuum Alternatives (And Why They're Better Than The Real Deal)

Like Kleenex and Xerox before it, the term "Roomba" has staked its claim as the proprietary eponym of all robot vacuums. Sometimes, though, the best-known product isn't always the best one — a sentiment that rings true here. Because while many people may refer to all robot vaccums as Roombas, the actual Roomba — ironically — quite often doesn't make the cut when websites are tallying up their lists of best robot vacuums.

The Roomba is still pretty popular when it comes to robot vacuums, but there are quite a few alternatives out there – many that cost quite a bit less — that have received better overall reviews and ratings. When buying a robot vacuum, you want to ensure it's worth the money, and though it can seem safer to opt for a more popular brand than a random model names that's a confusing amalgamation of consonants, these lesser-known (and hard to pronounce) brands might truly be your best choice when it comes to both cost savings and performance, as highlighted by the many lesser-known models that receive joyous reviews on Amazon, not to mention the Roomba's well-documented battery problems, error messages, and navigation snafus. So if you are in the market for a robot vacuum but are balking at the Roomba, let's take a look at a few models that could be a better fit for your needs, your budget, and your home.