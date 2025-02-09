The Best Roomba Vacuum Alternatives (And Why They're Better Than The Real Deal)
Like Kleenex and Xerox before it, the term "Roomba" has staked its claim as the proprietary eponym of all robot vacuums. Sometimes, though, the best-known product isn't always the best one — a sentiment that rings true here. Because while many people may refer to all robot vaccums as Roombas, the actual Roomba — ironically — quite often doesn't make the cut when websites are tallying up their lists of best robot vacuums.
The Roomba is still pretty popular when it comes to robot vacuums, but there are quite a few alternatives out there – many that cost quite a bit less — that have received better overall reviews and ratings. When buying a robot vacuum, you want to ensure it's worth the money, and though it can seem safer to opt for a more popular brand than a random model names that's a confusing amalgamation of consonants, these lesser-known (and hard to pronounce) brands might truly be your best choice when it comes to both cost savings and performance, as highlighted by the many lesser-known models that receive joyous reviews on Amazon, not to mention the Roomba's well-documented battery problems, error messages, and navigation snafus. So if you are in the market for a robot vacuum but are balking at the Roomba, let's take a look at a few models that could be a better fit for your needs, your budget, and your home.
Eufy Robot Vacuum S11 Max: The crowd favorite
The Eufy Robot Vacuum S11 Max is one of the most popular contenders out there, and with over 66,000 ratings it has still retained a 4.3 star average on Amazon, with over 45,500 perfect scores. Frankly, numbers like this are pretty hard to argue with, but what exactly makes this model so great — and why does it review better than the average Roomba?
On a cost level, the Eufy is listed at between $250-$200 depending on whether there is a promo running, so it is priced similarly to many Roombas. However, initial cost savings mean nothing if you have to replace a model too soon, and that appears to not be a concern with this vacuum. Because the proof is in the pudding (or maybe should say "the proof is in the dust" – please don't vacuum pudding) with many reviews noting that they were written after the user had used the Eufy for three, four, or even five (!) years with no issues. Longevity, it seems, is the name of the Eufy game. As one customer wrote, "I bought this vacuum just over five years ago...still works great! I recently looked up how long robot vacuums typically last and it appears three years is pretty average. So I have definitely gotten my money's worth."
Mamnv Robot Vacuum Mop Combo: Best for pet owners
Vacuuming the floor is one thing, but mopping... that's a whole other ball game, and if you are already in the boat of dreading the act of taking out your vacuum, then wringing and swinging a mop (much less cleaning the same mop afterward) is probably out of the question. That's why there are inventions that do it for you, like this MAMNV Robot Mop Combo.
Although Roomba has a vacuum and mop combo, they tend to be pretty pricey, with their better models coming in at around $300. The MAMNV model, meanwhile, is $160 — almost half the price of the Roomba. And it doesn't cut corners when it comes to features, either. With 4.4 stars as an average rating, and tons of high-tech options like voice control, fall prevention and room mapping, you get a lot for a little price. Meanwhile, it also seems to mop better than the Roomba does: While many Roomba reviews complained about the mop being "just okay," the general consensus for the MAMNV was that it excelled in both mopping and vacuuming. Pet owners are particularly impressed with its ability to pick up fur and general grime. As one happy buyer wrote, "We have two dogs...we simply wanted something to get the surface-level messes and crumbs, and of course, the accumulation of dog hair in the nooks and crannies of the baseboards. This thing will get it done well enough you don't have to go behind it and redo its job."
Shark AV2501S: An upgrade for a reasonable price
One of the biggest annoyances with robot vacuums is having to empty them frequently, and if you are going to purchase something to make cleaning an easier task, it may be worth it to invest in a model that will self-empty. Enter: The Shark AV2501S. This model has a bagless, self-emptying base that can hold up to 30 days' worth of dirt. It also uses HEPA filtration to keep even the smallest particles of dust contained. It has precision mapping that ensures that all accessible surfaces get cleaned, and self-navigation that cleans each area with multiple passes, so no dirt is left behind. When connected through the app, this vacuum also becomes capable of voice control, and you can also set up cleaning schedules so it will only run when you want it to. With 120 minutes of run time on a single charge, it is also capable of cleaning most spaces in a single go, and as it begins to power down it will make its way back to the docking station, empty and recharge for the next use.
The Shark isn't cheap. This vacuum is currently selling for $330, for example, which sounds like a lot — until you consider that Roomba's most comparable model available is the j9+ which comes with a $900 price tag. So if you really want the most bang for your buck, the Shark will give it to you. And even though both brands maintained a solid 4.2 rating, the Shark has maintained this over 6,200 five-star ratings, while the Roomba has just 78.