Don't Toss An Old Frying Pan — Use It To Make The Cutest Whimsical Home Decor

Online DIYers have already proven that old frying pans are useful as chic countertop storage solutions. However, if you don't need any extra storage, they can also be upcycled into whimsical pieces of home decor. YouTuber Evrim Taşer Yılmaz shared a quirky home decor idea with a vintage farmhouse aesthetic that's made from a blend of used kitchenware and common home crafting supplies.

This idea is perfect to prop up against walls atop side tables and countertops. Since the frying pan handle is left intact, it's hangable in any open wall space with a wall hook. It's a great way to add a cozy touch, especially if you're a fan of birds and homey decor. Evrim leaned into this aesthetic with a birdhouse image backdrop, a faux birds' nest, and a rustic bow.

This DIY is a great way to keep old frying pans out of the trash and turn them into enchanting decor instead. It reduces the number of non-stick pans in landfills, which is where they commonly end up due to being difficult to recycle. In addition to being eco-friendly, this hack is affordable. You'll need various low-cost crafting materials to craft the bird figurine, including aluminum foil, black beads, yellow felt, white pipe cleaners, and acrylic paint. You'll also need Mod Podge, mini pinecones, straw, braided twine, and burlap ribbon to finish the look. A printed image of (a birdhouse in this case) can be used for the background.