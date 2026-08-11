Don't Toss An Old Frying Pan — Use It To Make The Cutest Whimsical Home Decor
Online DIYers have already proven that old frying pans are useful as chic countertop storage solutions. However, if you don't need any extra storage, they can also be upcycled into whimsical pieces of home decor. YouTuber Evrim Taşer Yılmaz shared a quirky home decor idea with a vintage farmhouse aesthetic that's made from a blend of used kitchenware and common home crafting supplies.
This idea is perfect to prop up against walls atop side tables and countertops. Since the frying pan handle is left intact, it's hangable in any open wall space with a wall hook. It's a great way to add a cozy touch, especially if you're a fan of birds and homey decor. Evrim leaned into this aesthetic with a birdhouse image backdrop, a faux birds' nest, and a rustic bow.
This DIY is a great way to keep old frying pans out of the trash and turn them into enchanting decor instead. It reduces the number of non-stick pans in landfills, which is where they commonly end up due to being difficult to recycle. In addition to being eco-friendly, this hack is affordable. You'll need various low-cost crafting materials to craft the bird figurine, including aluminum foil, black beads, yellow felt, white pipe cleaners, and acrylic paint. You'll also need Mod Podge, mini pinecones, straw, braided twine, and burlap ribbon to finish the look. A printed image of (a birdhouse in this case) can be used for the background.
How to upcycle a frying pan into adorable home decor
Once you have the materials, start on the bird figurine for this frying pan centerpiece. Shape it from aluminum foil and wrap it in white pipe cleaners. Use the yellow felt and black beads as its beak and eyes, using a hot glue gun to secure them in place.
If you're working with cookware that still has food debris, clean the stuck on pan by soaking it in vinegar and using baking soda to scrub away any stubborn grime. Paint the inside of the frying pan with a rich blue acrylic paint and dust the edges with a metallic gold color. Evrim left the exterior of the pan in its original state, using the worn white ceramic material to enhance the DIY's rustic appeal. An embroidery hoop or stencil can help as a reference when cutting the birdhouse print out into a perfect circle to fit inside of the pan. Use decoupage to adhere it, then hot glue a clump of straw, mini pinecones, and the bird on the bottom edge, opposite the pan's handle. Leftover straw strands or braided rope can be added to the hole in the handle. This can be used for hanging or to enhance the overall look. Then, tie a burlap ribbon around the handle, where it meets the pan, and the whimsical frying pan centerpiece is finished.
Of course, these details are all customizable. You can use a different shade of paint, faux greenery instead of pinecones, or opt for a different background scene. The original DIYer set the finished product atop a side table, propped against a wall alongside other similar decor. However, it could also be hung from the string. If you have several old pans to upcycle, you could even create a nature-themed gallery wall with different animals or various colors of birds.