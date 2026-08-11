Cleaning Wipes Vs. Disinfecting Wipes: What's The Difference?

When you need to wipe up a spill on your kitchen counter, what do you grab: a cleaning wipe or a disinfecting wipe? Do you know the difference? Knowing the different types of cleaning agents and what each one does means you can keep your home spotless while protecting the health of everyone who lives in it. When it comes to cleaning vs. disinfecting wipes, the thing to remember is that some wipes only clean while others clean and can also disinfect. But to understand the difference, you first need to first the difference between cleaning and disinfecting.

When you clean something, you remove surface-level dirt, grease, grime, and some germs. Disinfecting goes a step further — it kills germs, like bacteria and viruses. For a disinfectant to work, it typically needs to be left on a surface for at least several minutes before it dries. For best results, you may need to clean a surface before you disinfect it.

While you can use a disinfecting wipe as a basic cleaning wipe — skip the prolonged drying process — you can't use a basic cleaning wipe as a disinfectant wipe. Disinfecting wipes typically have an active ingredient known to kill viruses, bacteria, and other germs, such as n-Alkyl (C14, 60%; C16, 30%; C12, 5%; C18, 5%) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride or thymol, which is extracted from thyme, while cleaning wipes will only have cleaning agents, like soap, in them.