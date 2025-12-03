8 Things You Should Be Cleaning Every Week For A Tidier Home

There are, of course, a million things to do around any home, and most of them are some form of tidying up. But you can get a remarkable amount of mileage out of only a few when you do them without fail on a weekly schedule.

In a way, many of these items aren't cleaning ... or, at least, aren't only cleaning. They have as much to do with psychological maintenance. Tidying up has self-evident rewards in places where you enter your house, where you go first thing in the morning, and where you would experience little joys — except for the mysterious bits of spaghetti clinging to the window you're gazing out while you're having your coffee.

Some tasks with the potential to make your home feel tidier address needs you'll notice, and some you never notice unless they need cleaning. Others you might not really be aware of at all, but there's a certain pleasure in the subconscious knowledge that it's been done. And one more thing about those low-visibility tasks you needn't do every day but dare not leave for a month: The act of taking care of them will, itself, improve your attitude toward your home.