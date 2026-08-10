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We've seen it all, so you don't have to. But you should, because 'it' is mostly spectacular. We've seen IKEA BLANDA BLANK (possibly not their finest naming moment for English-speaking markets) turned into... stuff. And then we found a bunch of people who have actually turned them into things you might want or need. There are lamps (more than a few, for good reason), tables, a centerpiece, and (wait for it) a different bowl. Oh, and a vase that doesn't hold water, but does hold a flower that doesn't need water. Clear enough?

Just in case you're curious about our somewhat less useful BLANDA BLANK finds that didn't make the cut, here's a few we came across: a grill cloche for melting cheese; a sail boat air vent lid, which will be at the bottom of the ocean before you finish reading this sentence; a fracking repair droid (that doesn't work); and a robot lamp that must make itself, since no one can figure out how to make it. We have also left off a Memphis Design-adjacent weathervane, which turns out to be something no one has ever written before, according to Google; a laser salad bowl clock, also another unique phrase that can only be found in the world of BLANDA BLANK hacks; and a "blank face basin," which is either a bathroom sink or something entirely less desirable.

There's also the world's worst bird feeder, which prompted us to include a couple of the world's best bird feeders. Seriously, though, you could probably come up with BLANDA BLANK DIY projects all day, and you probably should.