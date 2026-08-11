No More Overstuffed Cabinets: A Simpler DIY Solution For Storing Coffee Mugs
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Having a large mug collection feels cozy and gives you lots of options for your morning brew. However, storing them all can be a hassle, especially if your hoard has outgrown your kitchen cabinets. Installing a floating shelf with mug hooks along the bottom maximizes its capacity and can give them a new home. While hanging mugs isn't necessarily an innovative idea, it really is charming.
For this project, you can use any sturdy floating shelf. It needs to be robust enough that you can screw hooks into it. A solid wood shelf is ideal, like the pine Homeforia Floating Shelf, which comes in a variety of colors and sizes. Use a cordless drill to make pilot holes in the bottom of the shelf. Then, small mug hooks can be twisted in by hand.
Hanging mugs from a floating shelf helps you distribute storage around your kitchen. Plus, the top of the shelf can hold more mugs, decor, or other frequently-used kitchen utensils. Place the shelf right above your coffee station for extra convenience.
A floating shelf with hooks adds mug storage outside of cabinets
Displaying collected mugs offers a homey and warm aesthetic that makes a kitchen look lived-in. This makes it a good choice for some trending design styles that prioritize character, including cottagecore, rustic farmhouse, and retro. If you have themed or holiday mugs, this is a fun way to display those according to the season. However, this DIY only works well if you love the look of your mugs and want to display them. Otherwise, you can hang hooks inside cabinet shelving if it's exclusively about maximizing space.
This project is very simple, but still has some opportunity for customization when it comes to your hook choice. For traditional home styles, look for a more ornate or old-fashioned design, like Yueton's Vintage-Look Bronze Hooks. Or opt for a simpler version, like Relbro's Screw-In Hooks, that come in a few colors, including gold if you want a glam touch. If you already have a shelf, but you don't want to screw into it, opt for renter-friendly products that slide onto the shelf, like the Ecrocy Coffee Mug Holder.