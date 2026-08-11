No More Overstuffed Cabinets: A Simpler DIY Solution For Storing Coffee Mugs

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Having a large mug collection feels cozy and gives you lots of options for your morning brew. However, storing them all can be a hassle, especially if your hoard has outgrown your kitchen cabinets. Installing a floating shelf with mug hooks along the bottom maximizes its capacity and can give them a new home. While hanging mugs isn't necessarily an innovative idea, it really is charming.

For this project, you can use any sturdy floating shelf. It needs to be robust enough that you can screw hooks into it. A solid wood shelf is ideal, like the pine Homeforia Floating Shelf, which comes in a variety of colors and sizes. Use a cordless drill to make pilot holes in the bottom of the shelf. Then, small mug hooks can be twisted in by hand.

Hanging mugs from a floating shelf helps you distribute storage around your kitchen. Plus, the top of the shelf can hold more mugs, decor, or other frequently-used kitchen utensils. Place the shelf right above your coffee station for extra convenience.