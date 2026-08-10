The Medicine Staple That Makes Cleaning Your Coffee Maker Simple

Is your morning cup of joe tasting a bit funky lately? It could be that your coffee maker needs a clean-out. Over time, limescale builds up from minerals in the tap water you run through your machine, and this whitish buildup will eventually affect the taste of coffee and even the operation of your machine. It can clog tubes, valves, and filters and can even affect how well and consistently your coffee machine heats water. Periodic cleaning of your coffee maker is needed to keep it functioning properly. The good news is, descaling your machine can be a simple task using something that might be sitting in your medicine cabinet right now: Alka-Seltzer.

Alka-Seltzer is known for its use in a variety of cleaning hacks around the home, from degreasing a frying pan to unclogging a drain. The main ingredients of Alka-Seltzer are citric acid and sodium bicarbonate, which is also known as baking soda. When these small tablets hit water, the components have a chemical reaction that releases carbon dioxide gas bubbles. As a medicine, this plop-plop-fizz-fizz action helps settle your stomach. As a cleaning tool, the Alka-Seltzer combo of citric acid and sodium bicarbonate works in two ways. The fizz created when the tablets hit your water reservoir helps dislodge buildup there, and the citric acid in the medicine will break down minerals that form limescale throughout your machine.