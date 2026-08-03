Hard Water Vs. Soft Water: What's The Difference?

You've likely heard people complain about their water being hard, with many such homeowners choosing to make their home tap water softer. While "hard water" and "soft water" are terms that are used quite often, it's arguably just as common not to know their meanings. The hardness or softness actually points to the amount of certain dissolved minerals, with the term "hard water" getting its moniker from its reputation for being difficult to clean with at times. While neither hard nor soft water significantly affects your health, there are other benefits to testing for and treating hard water due to its poorer ability to clean and reputation for buildup.

Tap water contains two key minerals: Calcium and magnesium. The more of these minerals are present, the harder the water. As essential nutrients, drinking hard water is not detrimental, and it may even be beneficial in some cases. Hard water may even taste better than its soft counterpart, which may have a slight salty taste depending on the type of water softener used.

The only way to confirm water hardness is with testing that measures the amount of calcium and magnesium. Results may be presented in grains per gallon (gpg), as well as milligrams per liter (mg/l) or parts per million (ppm). Soft water is classified as less than 1.0 gpg and 17 ppm. True hard water is 7.0 to 10.5 gpg and 120 to 180 ppm, per PennState Extension. Anything below this is classified as slightly to moderately hard water, while larger numbers of greater than 10.5 gpg and 180 ppm is considered very hard water. Most water in the US is indeed hard water.