Upcycle Old Shutters Into A Stunning Privacy Screen For Your Porch

Your backyard is the perfect extension of your home entertaining space. It provides an excellent backdrop for spending time in nature and enjoying some fresh air. Whether you're hosting a weekend barbecue or just trying to unwind at the end of a busy workday, you probably want a little privacy from the neighbors to truly relax. If your deck is wide open or you're waiting on young plants to grow into a natural privacy screen, you need to look for alternatives to create a cozy, secluded area. One creative option is to upcycle old wooden shutters into an easy DIY privacy screen.

The best part of upcycling old window shutters is that you don't have to spend lots of money on materials. You can easily hunt down vintage and leftover exterior shutters at local thrift stores and the Salvation Army. If you have a local Habitat for Humanity ReStore, you can sometimes get good deals or score them for free through Facebook Marketplace. Once you have a solid collection of shutters, the design possibilities are endless.

The advantage of creating your own privacy screen is that you can perfectly match it to your existing décor. Give the wood a fresh coat of paint or distress existing paint for a more rustic vibe. You can even make your screen more inviting by adding string lights, hanging outdoor pictures, or attaching hooks and displaying hanging plants.