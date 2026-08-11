Upcycle Old Shutters Into A Stunning Privacy Screen For Your Porch
Your backyard is the perfect extension of your home entertaining space. It provides an excellent backdrop for spending time in nature and enjoying some fresh air. Whether you're hosting a weekend barbecue or just trying to unwind at the end of a busy workday, you probably want a little privacy from the neighbors to truly relax. If your deck is wide open or you're waiting on young plants to grow into a natural privacy screen, you need to look for alternatives to create a cozy, secluded area. One creative option is to upcycle old wooden shutters into an easy DIY privacy screen.
The best part of upcycling old window shutters is that you don't have to spend lots of money on materials. You can easily hunt down vintage and leftover exterior shutters at local thrift stores and the Salvation Army. If you have a local Habitat for Humanity ReStore, you can sometimes get good deals or score them for free through Facebook Marketplace. Once you have a solid collection of shutters, the design possibilities are endless.
The advantage of creating your own privacy screen is that you can perfectly match it to your existing décor. Give the wood a fresh coat of paint or distress existing paint for a more rustic vibe. You can even make your screen more inviting by adding string lights, hanging outdoor pictures, or attaching hooks and displaying hanging plants.
The best way to build your own custom privacy screen with old shutters
If you plan on building a permanent creative privacy screen, check with your local building codes and regulations. The best way is to locate your local building department website and search the code database to see if you need a permit to install the privacy screen. You don't want to put the screen up only to have to tear it down later. If you install the screen on casters or plan to store the screen during the winter, you can skip this step.
Gather all the materials. You'll probably need a power drill, some heavy-duty outdoor hinges, wood screws, and metal brackets for mounting. Then, measure your porch space and figure out exactly how big you want the screen to be. A good rule of thumb is that the screen should be at least 6 feet tall to block common lines of sight. Lay out all your shutters on the ground to make sure you have them in the right configuration. Attach the shutters to each other using regular hinges. Using hinges will create an accordion-style screen, making it easier to adjust the panels for the sunlight, and will help create a more stable foundation for them to stand upright.
Once you've connected your shutters, set the screen in place and secure it to your home and deck using L-brackets and wood screws. This will prevent the screen from blowing over if it gets windy. You now how a custom privacy screen that's sure to be an instant conversation piece.