Upcycle An Old Window Shutter Into The Coolest Coffee And Tea Mug Storage Piece

For most, coffee and tea mug storage in their home is an absolute must. Many will attest to that amazing first sip feeling you get with a warm mug in your hand and the sun rising in the yard. We chase that feeling each day, and each day, we need the perfect mug to complement it. That said, this habit often leads to an overabundance of mugs in an area that already pushes its storage to the brink. To keep your kitchen clutter-free, consider upcycling an old window shutter.

This upcycle is everything we love in a DIY: Cheap, easy, and cute. The materials and skills required are minimal, so it's perfect for first-time DIYers. Gather a drill, some screw-in ceiling hooks, a measuring tape, two brackets, and your old window shutter, and you're set. If you love this project but don't have an old shutter, don't worry. Etsy has some for around $18, or you can browse flea markets, and home goods stores. (As a word of caution, older shutters may contain lead, so you'll need to check prior to using. You can find test kits on Amazon.) Once you have everything, grab a cuppa joe and get started. Simply drill holes at equal distance on the shutter frame, screw in the hooks, then the brackets, and then screw the whole thing into your preferred area in the kitchen. With minimal time and effort, you now have a chic, efficient tea and mug storage piece.