Skip Paint: An Easier Way To Update Honey Oak Chairs
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Coming across a set of solid wood chairs while thrift shopping can be a valuable find. Even if they're worn, there are plenty of ways to refurbish vintage collections, even in wacky ways like restoring worn-down chairs with pool noodles. Most people take the easier route and opt for paint, but you can also update honey oak chairs with a gel paint remover. In this method shared by TikToker restoredbyalli, the chairs' coloring is toned down without masking the gorgeous, prominent wood grain.
Vintage honey oak furniture is stylish but may be tricky to match with a muted color scheme. Modern colors can clash with its warm tones. However, you can change the look without using a thick layer of paint by using a gel-based stripper. Unlike paint, which completely masks what's underneath, gel-stripping removes the color without hiding the wood. This is very similar to the hack that gives honey-toned cabinets a new look with a product that isn't paint.
In addition to maintaining an old-fashioned aesthetic, this DIY update is just as easy as painting. All it takes is a few layers of gel paint remover, preferably a brand with more natural ingredients that give off very few fumes, such as Citristrip Stripping Gel, to remove the existing finish. Then, you sand and stain it with your choice of color. It takes minimal physical labor, making this hack very doable for beginner DIYers.
How to update old-fashioned honey oak chairs with a paint alternative
The citrus-based stripping gel itself is biodegradable; however, keep in mind that the lacquer, shellac, or varnish coating on the chairs may not be. In fact, you should perform a lead test using a Lead in Solids Combo Test Kit before stripping old chairs, so you know whether you need to follow any safety precautions. In addition to testing for lead, keep in mind that you're still working with a chemical formula. Be smart and wear safety glasses and nitrile gloves, and keep the room, garage, or workspace well-ventilated throughout the process.
@restoredbyalli
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It only took the TikToker restoredbyalli two coats of Citristrip to give their chairs an updated look without paint. Simply brush the Citripstrip over the wood surface, and let it sit for at least 30 minutes or until it's easy to remove. Restoredbyalli recommends wiping it off while it's still wet, then doing another coat. Repeat until you get the color you want. Once finished with the chemical remover, ensure all of the gooey substance is completely gone by scrubbing it with mineral spirits. For a clean, professional look, add a shiny wood finish to the chairs by sanding them and giving them a varnish top coat. Keep in mind that the finish and varnish will slightly change the color of the wood, but they're essential for keeping the chairs durable and long-lasting.