Skip Paint: An Easier Way To Update Honey Oak Chairs

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Coming across a set of solid wood chairs while thrift shopping can be a valuable find. Even if they're worn, there are plenty of ways to refurbish vintage collections, even in wacky ways like restoring worn-down chairs with pool noodles. Most people take the easier route and opt for paint, but you can also update honey oak chairs with a gel paint remover. In this method shared by TikToker restoredbyalli, the chairs' coloring is toned down without masking the gorgeous, prominent wood grain.

Vintage honey oak furniture is stylish but may be tricky to match with a muted color scheme. Modern colors can clash with its warm tones. However, you can change the look without using a thick layer of paint by using a gel-based stripper. Unlike paint, which completely masks what's underneath, gel-stripping removes the color without hiding the wood. This is very similar to the hack that gives honey-toned cabinets a new look with a product that isn't paint.

In addition to maintaining an old-fashioned aesthetic, this DIY update is just as easy as painting. All it takes is a few layers of gel paint remover, preferably a brand with more natural ingredients that give off very few fumes, such as Citristrip Stripping Gel, to remove the existing finish. Then, you sand and stain it with your choice of color. It takes minimal physical labor, making this hack very doable for beginner DIYers.