Disadvantages Of Using An Electric Weed Eater

Before George Ballas invented the Weed Eater in 1971, landscapers had to use manual tools like shears and clippers to cut grass and weeds that a lawnmower couldn't reach. While the Weed Eater was a big step forward in lawn care, electric string trimmers (the generic name for the tool, since Weed Eater is a brand name) do have disadvantages when compared to gas-powered ones.

The first and most obvious one is the cord. Most electric trimmers these days are cordless, but light-duty corded ones are still available. The cord limits the range of the tool — although you can increase the range with an extension cord — and it just generally gets in the way. Cordless trimmers, on the other hand, aren't limited by cord length, but by battery life, which can prevent you from using the tool for more than an hour at a stretch without recharging.

One more drawback of electric trimmers is that they are generally less powerful than gas ones, although this isn't as true today as it was in the early days of string trimmers. However, a budget electric model won't cut through heavy brush or very long grass as efficiently as a gas model.