6 Easy-To-Grow Crops To Plant In August To Enjoy By Fall

The hot month of August is here, and stores are full of back-to-school supplies, replacing beach balls and gardening tools. While it may seem like the growing season is over, it is actually just beginning for your fall bounty. From leafy salad greens and veggies to colorful gourds and red radish roots, harvest season starts in August.

These easy-to-grow crops are suitable for a variety of USDA zones. Fall crops are as dependent on weather as spring crops; just a little backwards. Plants that thrive in lower temperatures (like leafy greens) won't be as happy in mid-August heat, so take the forecast into consideration before planting. Some parts of the country will have plenty of bright sun for pumpkins, but may find the soil too hot for broccoli or peas to prosper until later in the season. And some of these plants do not like cold wet feet. So, check the predicted first frost date to be sure that your zone is recommended. That said, get ready to garden with these 6 plop-them-in-the-soil plants now for a delicious fall.