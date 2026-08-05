6 Easy-To-Grow Crops To Plant In August To Enjoy By Fall
The hot month of August is here, and stores are full of back-to-school supplies, replacing beach balls and gardening tools. While it may seem like the growing season is over, it is actually just beginning for your fall bounty. From leafy salad greens and veggies to colorful gourds and red radish roots, harvest season starts in August.
These easy-to-grow crops are suitable for a variety of USDA zones. Fall crops are as dependent on weather as spring crops; just a little backwards. Plants that thrive in lower temperatures (like leafy greens) won't be as happy in mid-August heat, so take the forecast into consideration before planting. Some parts of the country will have plenty of bright sun for pumpkins, but may find the soil too hot for broccoli or peas to prosper until later in the season. And some of these plants do not like cold wet feet. So, check the predicted first frost date to be sure that your zone is recommended. That said, get ready to garden with these 6 plop-them-in-the-soil plants now for a delicious fall.
Broccoli
The secret to broccoli (Brassica oleracea var. italica) is that it likes it cool. While other veggies may thrive in early summer's hot sun, broccoli loves cool nights and mild days. Perfect for USDA zones 3 through 10, plant broccoli in anticipation of lower temps, giving it full sun and room to spread its leaves. The head of the broccoli is the flower of the plant, so wait around 55 to 85 days for harvest. Keep broccoli happy with even moisture, but not too soggy soil.
Kale
Mixed in salads and smoothies, kale (Brassica oleracea var. sabellica) is the perfect leafy green for both your garden and your dinner table. Growing kale an easy, low-maintenance process, either in the ground or in containers. Suited for USDA zones 7 to 10, plant this hardy wonder as your summer cucumbers and tomatoes are waving goodbye. Kale takes around 50 days to mature, but you can harvest baby greens within about a month of planting. Which means an August planting should start offering tender leaves in September.
Arugula
Can't get enough salad? Arugula (Eruca sativa) is a tasty addition to any autumn garden. These plants are quick, easy, and have a unique leaf shape that makes them an attractive addition to your garden landscape. Plant in USDA zone 4 to 9 in August for fall meals, and you'll be able to harvest young leaves after about 40 days of growth. They are also leafy greens that can be grown in containers, making them an option for apartment dwellers, renters, and others who want to save space.
Pumpkin
Nothing says fall like a big, orange pumpkin (Cucurbita pepo). These can be grown in USDA zones 2 to 11, but you may need at least 90 to 120 days until ready. Plant pumpkin seeds at least one inch deep while bees are still pollinating. So, your pumpkin may not be ready by October, but it can still be the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving table if you plant in early August. Try a hybrid like 'Neon' Pumpkin seed for a slightly shorter growing time. This variety takes about 80 days to ripen and is great in pies or as décor.
Peas
Peas (Pisum sativum) are a fall and winter staple. These plants, including English peas, snow peas, and Austrian winter peas, can survive sudden lower temps if the weather takes a turn. Peas grow upward, so try a DIY garden trellis for tall plants to support them. Sugar snap peas can be planted in August in zones 3 to 7 and require around 60 to 70 days to mature. The same goes for the green arrow pea, which takes around 65 to 70 days to harvest in USDA zones 3 to 11.
Radishes
Radishes (Raphanus raphanistrum subsp. sativus) are a root crop that grows seriously fast. If you plant in August, you could be eating radishes in 30 or so days. It's as easy as sowing a seed in zones 2 to 11 for a quick September harvest. Radishes require little beyond full to partial sun and a couple of inches of loose, well-draining soil. Once harvested, radish roots can be regrown using germination gel, making this a crop that can be grown again and again.