Easily Upcycle Old Wood Pallets Into Fast Garage Storage

Storing long tools like rakes and shovels can be pretty simple until you brush past them and send them clattering to the floor. Instead of just leaning them up against the wall in a corner of your garage, turn an old wood pallet into a garage organizer. DIY wood pallet projects are generally pretty simple, and this one is beginner-friendly. For the project, all you need is a wood pallet, a drill, screws, and a few spare minutes to complete it. Depending on the size of your pallet and where you want to mount it in your garage or shed, you may also need a saw.

When mounted on the wall of your garage, the wood pallet forms a pocket for your tools to slide into. You can position it lower to the ground so the tools rest on the floor with the horizontal boards of the pallet holding them upright. Alternatively, add a bottom to the pallet so you can mount it higher without tools falling out. A bottom may also be helpful if you want to put the wood pallet organizer on the outside of your garage, so that your tools aren't resting directly on the ground. If you don't have a wood pallet to use, check out this guide to finding free wood pallets for DIY projects for some suggestions. While this project is quick and easy for beginners, there are also plenty of ways for more experienced DIYers to customize it.