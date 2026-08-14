Easily Upcycle Old Wood Pallets Into Fast Garage Storage
Storing long tools like rakes and shovels can be pretty simple until you brush past them and send them clattering to the floor. Instead of just leaning them up against the wall in a corner of your garage, turn an old wood pallet into a garage organizer. DIY wood pallet projects are generally pretty simple, and this one is beginner-friendly. For the project, all you need is a wood pallet, a drill, screws, and a few spare minutes to complete it. Depending on the size of your pallet and where you want to mount it in your garage or shed, you may also need a saw.
When mounted on the wall of your garage, the wood pallet forms a pocket for your tools to slide into. You can position it lower to the ground so the tools rest on the floor with the horizontal boards of the pallet holding them upright. Alternatively, add a bottom to the pallet so you can mount it higher without tools falling out. A bottom may also be helpful if you want to put the wood pallet organizer on the outside of your garage, so that your tools aren't resting directly on the ground. If you don't have a wood pallet to use, check out this guide to finding free wood pallets for DIY projects for some suggestions. While this project is quick and easy for beginners, there are also plenty of ways for more experienced DIYers to customize it.
Creating your DIY wood pallet tool organizer
Start by measuring the space you have available, your tools, and the pallets to ensure everything will fit together. If necessary, you can cut your pallet down to a smaller size. Just make sure it has a space for your tools and enough deck boards to keep them upright. If your tools are shorter than the pallet, remove boards at the top of the pallet for easier access. To give your pallet organizer a bottom, you can use either one of the boards from the pallet itself or other scrap wood you have and screw the wood over the bottom opening of the pallet. If you want to keep it simple, mount the pallet as is. Screw through the back of the pallet into the wall until it is secure.
If you have a little more time to spend on it, you can sand the rough edges. A coat of paint or stain can also help elevate the look of the pallet, particularly if you're concerned about having guests in the garage or if it's mounted outside where others might see it. There are also some easy ways to add extra storage capability to it. If you have multiple pallets and a little more space, you could cut them to different heights and arrange them into a tiered organizer. Alternatively, combine it with this wood pallet storage DIY by adding hooks to the front for your smaller tools.