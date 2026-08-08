The Real Reason Clover Is Taking Over Your Lawn

Have you noticed more and more clovers popping up in your yard? Though it may seem like random weeds at first, having an excessive amount of clover growing in your lawn points to larger issues with your soil. White clover (Trifolium repens) commonly sprouts up alongside turfgrass, but too much can be a sign of compacted soil. Compacted soil makes it difficult for grass roots to survive, while clover thrives. By improving the soil structure in your backyard, you'll help your grass grow into a healthier lawn and outperform the clover.

When your soil is compacted, plants will often grow misshapen, shallow roots, and your lawn will be prone to issues with pests, diseases, and weeds (like clover). Other signs of compacted soil include bare patches throughout your lawn or yellowing grass.

A lush, green lawn is a coveted goal for many, and there are ways to kill clovers without killing your grass. However, clover's designation as a weed doesn't mean it's not a beneficial plant. Growing clover can actually break up or improve soil compaction. The small, white flowers are beloved by pollinators, and these plants can actually add nitrogen to the soil as well. Still, it's a good idea to improve the compacted soil to support your grass.