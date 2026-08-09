Upcycle An Old Frying Pan Into A Storage Bowl That Looks Rustic

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Your vintage cast iron frying pan may be your pride and joy, especially if there's a sentimental story attached to it (maybe your grandmother passed it down to you?). However, it'll be rendered useless if it develops deep cracks or gets dented over time. So, trashing it might seem like the next logical step. But if you'd rather not part with the pan or are actively trying to recycle absolutely everything in your house, you can turn it into a rustic storage bowl. Simply give it a coat of paint and cover it with some leftover burlap to give your old frying pan new life as a chic countertop storage solution.

But to turn an old frying pan into stylish countertop storage, you'll need to prep it first. So, grab a rough-grit sandpaper (think 40 or 60 grit pieces) and wear your protective gloves, goggles, and mask. Then, give the interior and exterior a good rub to dislodge years of seasoning, rust, and other residual grime. When you're satisfied, move onto a higher grit sandpaper, like 120, to smooth the interior. Next, remove the handle by taking out the screw with a Phillips screwdriver or use a drill with a 5/32-inch bit to take care of riveted fastenings. If there are two small handles on either side, you can leave them be for your bowl.

Regarding the supplies for this DIY, you'll need a can of spray paint in a shade of your liking. You'll also require some burlap, a little bit of Mod Podge, a thick-bristled paint brush, a sharp pair of scissors, four door knobs to serve as your bowl's feet, and a grapevine wreath form (Byher's Natural Vine Wreath Frame is a good option) to give it a rustic look.