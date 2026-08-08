What Do Blue Ribbons On Trees Mean?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If it seems like you're seeing more ribbons in your neighbors' yards, you might certainly be curious as to their meaning. Some people tie orange ribbons around trees to help attract hummingbirds, for example. Others might tie other colors for very different purposes though, including awareness of certain causes that are important to them. Such is the case with blue ribbons, especially if you see them at certain points during the first half of the year. A blue ribbon tied around a tree can indicate awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month, or it can symbolize support for law enforcement.
If you're seeing blue ribbons on trees during the month of April, there's a good chance it's related to the Blue Ribbon Campaign for National Child Abuse Prevention Month. April has been recognized for child abuse awareness and prevention since 1983, and different activities and symbolic gestures have also evolved over the years. This includes the use of blue ribbons. According to Home Start, the blue ribbon became the official symbol of National Child Abuse Prevention Month in 1989. Since then, people have participated in the Blue Ribbon Campaign every April by tying blue ribbons to trees and objects such as car antennas. It's also common to see people wearing blue ribbons throughout the month, too. The purpose is to increase awareness about the problem of child abuse and to promote child welfare in communities.
Blue ribbons can also symbolize law enforcement appreciation
Blue ribbons are also associated with different law enforcement support days and events. The first is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which takes place every January 9. It's also common practice to display blue ribbons during National Police Week, which takes place during the third week of May. While it's encouraged that people tie blue ribbons to their car antennas, participants are also known to place the ribbons on trees in their yards, too. Proponents of these practices hope to symbolize gratitude for law enforcement personnel, as well as to recognize fallen members. In addition to seeing blue ribbons on trees and objects during these times, you might notice some people put up blue porch lights, too.
If you wish to participate in any of the aforementioned awareness events, all you need to do is to tie a blue ribbon around the trunk of a tree. Another option is to tie multiple ribbons around tree limbs. Be sure to choose water-resistant ribbons that can withstand precipitation from rain, ice, or snow. One example is this Royal Imports Royal Blue Satin Ribbon, which is designed to resist water damage. Alternatively, if you do not have trees that can be decorated with ribbons, you can consider adding ribbons to other items you might have, such as different types of fences, a mailbox, porch columns, or even your front door.