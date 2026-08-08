What Do Blue Ribbons On Trees Mean?

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If it seems like you're seeing more ribbons in your neighbors' yards, you might certainly be curious as to their meaning. Some people tie orange ribbons around trees to help attract hummingbirds, for example. Others might tie other colors for very different purposes though, including awareness of certain causes that are important to them. Such is the case with blue ribbons, especially if you see them at certain points during the first half of the year. A blue ribbon tied around a tree can indicate awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month, or it can symbolize support for law enforcement.

If you're seeing blue ribbons on trees during the month of April, there's a good chance it's related to the Blue Ribbon Campaign for National Child Abuse Prevention Month. April has been recognized for child abuse awareness and prevention since 1983, and different activities and symbolic gestures have also evolved over the years. This includes the use of blue ribbons. According to Home Start, the blue ribbon became the official symbol of National Child Abuse Prevention Month in 1989. Since then, people have participated in the Blue Ribbon Campaign every April by tying blue ribbons to trees and objects such as car antennas. It's also common to see people wearing blue ribbons throughout the month, too. The purpose is to increase awareness about the problem of child abuse and to promote child welfare in communities.