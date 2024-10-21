Why Some Hummingbird Lovers Tie Orange Ribbons On Their Trees (& Should You?)
Even if you aren't an avid birdwatcher, you are sure to be familiar with hummingbirds. This bird's small size and stunning array of colors make it easy to love. Their stamina is incredible and it's mesmerizing to watch them flit around from flower to flower as their wings beat in a range of 10 to 20 flaps per second. It's no surprise that people often seek ways to draw these tiny, colorful birds to their yards.
So, what's a surefire way to attract hummingbirds to your yard? Bright colors! In nature, hummingbirds use bright colors to identify flowers for food. Colors in the red to yellow range are particularly attractive to hummingbirds because of certain structures in their eyes. Orange is then one of the ideal colors to attract hummingbirds, which is why you'll often see orange ribbon around hummingbird lovers' trees or feeders. The bright color is easy for hummingbirds to see and will draw them into your yard where they'll then search for food.
How to incorporate hummingbird-attracting color in your yard
If you decide to go with this method to attract hummingbirds to your yard, make sure you use the right materials. Surveyor's tape is a great option, as it comes in bright red and orange colors and is readily available at hardware stores. If you go with ribbon, you will want to make sure it's not a reflective material, as that can actually keep birds out of your garden. Or, if you prefer not to use ribbon at all, you could make your own hummingbird feeder (and nectar) and paint it orange instead.
After you've wrapped your trees or painted your feeder, sit back and wait for the hummingbirds to come. Known to be charismatic birds, they'll likely soon be flitting around your yard. Though they're small, they aren't afraid to fight for their food. If you have a feeder out, don't be surprised to see them wrestle each other to get to the nectar. Relax and enjoy the show!