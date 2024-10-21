Why Some Hummingbird Lovers Tie Orange Ribbons On Their Trees (& Should You?)

Even if you aren't an avid birdwatcher, you are sure to be familiar with hummingbirds. This bird's small size and stunning array of colors make it easy to love. Their stamina is incredible and it's mesmerizing to watch them flit around from flower to flower as their wings beat in a range of 10 to 20 flaps per second. It's no surprise that people often seek ways to draw these tiny, colorful birds to their yards.

So, what's a surefire way to attract hummingbirds to your yard? Bright colors! In nature, hummingbirds use bright colors to identify flowers for food. Colors in the red to yellow range are particularly attractive to hummingbirds because of certain structures in their eyes. Orange is then one of the ideal colors to attract hummingbirds, which is why you'll often see orange ribbon around hummingbird lovers' trees or feeders. The bright color is easy for hummingbirds to see and will draw them into your yard where they'll then search for food.