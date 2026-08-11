Turn Empty Milk Jugs Into Stylish Countertop Storage With This Whimsical DIY

You can never have too much storage. After all, doesn't everyone want to maximize every possible inch of space? However, the cost of all those little containers adds up fast — because let's face it, they aren't cheap. You can, of course, turn dollar store finds into stylish storage, but there are other options. What if you could take something you were going to throw away anyway and transform it into an adorable DIY storage solution? With a few simple craft supplies and just a bit of time, you can turn used plastic jugs and a scrap of cardboard into a stylish countertop tote. It's great for storing utensils or carrying them outside for a backyard picnic, and has two sides for double the storage space.

This DIY by Evrim Taşer Yılmaz on YouTube repurposes used plastic jugs and cardboard to create a cute countertop holder or tote. In her video, Evrim shows the tote being used to store kitchen utensils like spatulas and wooden spoons, but you can use it to store just about anything. To complete this DIY, you will need two plastic jugs of the same size, cardboard, craft sticks, paper tape, and decorations such as jute twine and silk flowers. You will also need a hot glue gun, scissors, a box cutter, and some general-purpose pliers with a built-in cutting edge.