Don't Update Every Cabinet: Refresh Them With A Simpler DIY Solution

Adding an accessory like a rail to the ends of your cabinets, like the Esepony Black Wall Mounted Pot Rack, can create extra kitchen storage space. Then, spice up the look with textiles, baskets, and whatever you see fit. Just make sure to consider the weight capacity before selecting your unit.

Installing shelves for cookbooks, glasses, and other accessories is another functional option. As always, you'll start by measuring the space and cutting your shelves to size. Use a pencil to mark where you want it to rest and ensure it's level. Pre-drill the necessary holes, add screws, and fasten your shelf into the cabinets, keeping the capacity in mind when it comes time to style.

To up the ante, consider adding beadboard, molding, or textured wallpaper to the cabinet's side. There are adhesive options like the Graham & Brown Pre-Pasted Beadboard Wallpaper (which you can customize with paint) and the Hungbak Peel-and-Stick Chair Rail Panel Molding. There are also more permanent options, like Eucatile's Beadboard Panel, that require a bit more labor. You'll (potentially) need to remove existing trim with a pry bar and hammer before measuring the surface, cutting appropriately sized panels, and securing them with nails.