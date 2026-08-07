This Hack To Darken A Room Without Blinds Or Curtains Could Crack Your Window

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We all have moments when the sun beaming through the window is a bit uncomfortable. If you're looking for ways to keep your bedroom dark without buying blackout curtains or blinds, you might have stumbled across this viral hack. All across social media, DIYers have been showing how they block out light (and keep their spaces cooler in the summer) by securing sheets of aluminum foil to their windows. The problem is, this could cause your window to spontaneously crack — so not only is this hack a serious safety risk, it could also wind up being an expensive fix.

Aluminum foil is fantastic at trapping heat. If you press a sheet of aluminum right up against your window, it will reflect most of the sunlight coming in right back onto the glass. The trapped warmth makes the window glass heat unevenly, creating thermal stress, which eventually causes your window to suddenly crack from the heat without warning. This can add to the list of home safety hazards to be aware of (and it'll likely come with a hefty repair bill).

If you're set on using aluminum foil, you should put it on the outside of your windows instead of the inside. This will allow the foil to reflect the sun before it reaches the window, effectively protecting your windows from the heat, rather than making the glass hotter. However, putting foil on the outside of your window isn't as easy as using it inside. If you want to block out sun from the inside of your home, you should try aluminum foil alternatives that won't cause thermal shock.