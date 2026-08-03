The Easy Hack To Make A Room Darker Without Blinds Or Blackout Curtains
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Shift workers, new parents, and frequent travelers know the value of a truly dark room. Creating these conditions doesn't always require a window treatment overhaul. If blackout curtains feel too expensive or bulky for your needs, static blackout window cling is an appealing alternative. It's damage-free, making it a product to consider if you need temporary, low-commitment room darkening, whether at home or while travelling.
Blackout window film is a thin sheet of material that attaches directly to glass. Static versions "stick" with static electricity rather than an adhesive. This makes them easy to apply and simple to remove or reposition when needed. A big part of the appeal is how little effort is involved with installation. Unlike blackout curtains and blinds, which often require buying rods and brackets and drilling into walls, the film can be trimmed to size and placed right on the window pane.
Not only is it one of the easiest-to-install window treatments to block the sun, but it's also very budget-friendly and flexible. Some products can even be rolled up and reused later, making them convenient to keep on hand. The Velimax Static Cling Total Blackout Window Film is one such product. At about a dollar or two per square foot, finding a blackout blind or curtain at a similar price point is a tough task. This product even comes in a white version, if you want to darken a room but keep the color palette light.
Blackout window film is a great temporary solution for room darkening
You might prefer blackout film for all sorts of situations. It can be a useful item for temporary living situations, including dorm rooms, vacation rentals, guest rooms, and temporary nurseries. Frequent travelers or shift workers might want to use these panels intermittently, depending on their schedule. They can also be a useful addition for homes in the summer, when long days can interrupt sleeping schedules. Window covers can even help keep homes cool in hot weather, so they're also an easy way to cool your home without AC. Since you can cut them to any shape, they're useful for small or awkwardly-shaped windows that are hard to find curtains or blinds for, including in movable homes like an RV or trailer.
Just note that unlike curtains or blinds, there's no way to "open" window film. The pieces aren't practical to put on and take off daily, so they're best for longer application times. Some reviewers also say the installation process is slightly finicky. It can be hard to cut panels perfectly to the edge of a window, and if it's not cut just-right, it will let some light through. If so, the light can create a bright border where it glows around the edges of the dark material. For this reason, you might still choose to use these clings in tandem with another type of window shade or blind. It will offer more light coverage, and look more stylish, too.